Waukesha, WI

Michael F. Mazzone

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael F. Mazzone, MD, age 60, went home to the Lord on June 17, 2022. He was born in Atlantic City, N.J., the son of Francis and Elda Mazzone. After graduating from Wheaton College where he was an All-American NCAA swimmer, he served in the Peace Corps in Swaziland. He graduated...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Patricia A. Duernberger

May 24, 1936 - June 21, 2022. Patricia A. Duernberger, nee Palt, of West Bend, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home with her husband at her side at the age of 86 years. She was born on May 24, 1936, in the city of West Bend, the daughter of the late Charles and Lucille “Tudy” (nee Miller) Palt.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Daniel ‘Dan’ White

Jan. 8, 1951 - June 13, 2022. Daniel “Dan” White, 71, of Fond du Lac, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Crossroads Care Center, due to health complications. Dan was born in West Allis to Douglas and Marian (Backhaus) White on January 8, 1951. He attended Beechwood Elementary and graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1969. Dan worked various jobs before and after enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam where he earned the Bronze Star. He married Susan Norman in May 1977 and together they had two daughters. On September 23, 1989, he was united in marriage to Jean Dahlke in Milwaukee. Prior to, and during their married life in Waukesha, Dan served as a State Fair Park officer and a parks officer with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. He was also a Town of Pewaukee police officer.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Todd Anthony Doll

Todd Anthony Doll, age 56, of Hartland, passed away unexpectedly June 18, 2022. Todd loved going hunting, fishing and four-wheeling up north at the cabin where he made many memories with family and friends. His smile, the twinkle in his blue eyes, and his big heart of gold will be forever missed.
HARTLAND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald G. Burhop, 87

Donald was born on April 23, 1935, in the Town of Grafton to Edmund and Frieda (Kreuter) Burhop. He was born in the house where he has resided the past 87 years. He died on June 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, following minor heart surgery. Donald was an only child. He attended Ulao School, a one-room schoolhouse, through 8th grade, and then graduated in 1953 from Grafton High School. In 1956 he married his classmate, Shirley Gosewehr. Shirley died in 2014. Donald and Shirley had two daughters, Jeanine of Cedarburg, and Debbie (Frank Remington) of Madison. He is further survived by four grandsons, Frank J. (Jennifer), Andy, Patrick and Michael, and a great-granddaughter, Savannah. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James C. Herian, 39

James Herian of West Bend passed to a better world Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was 39 years old. James was born in Milwaukee on June 29, 1982, son of David and Gina (Verish) Herian. He grew up in Port Washington with his eight siblings and attended local schools, graduating from Port Washington High School with the Class of 2000. He continued his education and earned an Associate degree from MATC in Automotive Repair.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Carroll University coaches weigh in on how Title IX changes lives

WAUKESHA — When you ask someone involved in girls or women’s sports about the impact that Title IX has had over its 50 years of existence, you’re likely to hear words like important, historic or monumental when describing it. For Carroll University women’s soccer coach Susie Foster, it’s almost indescribable.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bands on the Beach returns Friday

OCONOMOWOC — The Bands on the Beach concert series is scheduled for Friday with the Love Monkeys set to perform. Starting at 7:15 p.m. Friday, the concert is held in the band shell on City Beach. Other bands and dates this summer are Boot Jack Road on July 8, 5 Card Studs on July 22, The Orange Whips on Aug. 5 and The Decade on Aug. 26.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sonrisa demolition makes room for townhomes

GRAFTON — The long history of the property at 2185 Wisconsin Ave. in Grafton will take a new turn, with the demolition of the restaurant, formerly McCormick’s Supper Club, Senor Luna and Sonrisa. The property is zoned as a planned unit development. PUD zoning is often used to...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedar Creek Estates to add 125 homes in Slinger

SLINGER — The Slinger Village Board this week approved two items for the development project called Cedar Creek Estates, which is set to bring 125 new single-family homes into the village. The Village Board met Monday, during which Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said the final plat for the subdivision,...
SLINGER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A Complex Duplex Conversion

While kitchen and bath remodels are commonplace, it’s not often that rooms take on new identities. But that was the case when a Whitefish Bay duplex was converted to a single-family home for a busy family of six. The homeowners had purchased the 1927 Tudor home after they were...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin Planned Parenthood halts abortions after ruling

MADISON, Wis. — Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin immediately halted all scheduled abortions at its clinics in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mukwonago’s Castle Community expansion nearing completion

MUKWONAGO — With the expansion of the Birchrock Castle Community by Castle Senior Living scheduled to be finished in mid-July and residents expected to be accepted for occupancy in early to mid-August, village officials are reflecting on housing trends and demand in the community. The Birchrock Castle Community, which...
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha's Mad Steintist announces closure this Saturday

WAUKESHA — The popular downtown Waukesha bar Mad Steintist, which is known for providing patrons with live music from musicians and DJs, announced it is permanently closing down at the end of the month. According to a Wednesday Facebook post: “We would have officially announced this much sooner, but...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Strawberry Festival returns to Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Festivals of Cedarburg is welcoming back Strawberry Festival for its 37th year in downtown Cedarburg Saturday and Sunday. Strawberry Festival will continue on much as it has in the past, according to a press release, with thousands of fest-goers browsing...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County Business Alliance visits Habitat Aeroshade site, continues support for new subdivision

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Business Alliance was recently onsite with representatives from Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office, the city of Waukesha, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County and Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County to visit the site of Habitat’s recently announced project – the redevelopment of a 3.58 acres of property in Waukesha to build 16 single-family homes and 2 duplexes over three years.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bear killed on Interstate 43 this morning

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A black bear was struck and killed at approximately 1:09 a.m. this morning on Interstate 43 at the Hales Corners interchange. The incident occurred in Milwaukee County between Greenfield, Milwaukee and Hales Corners — east of New Berlin. According to James Burnett III, director, public...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Strawberry Festival

An annual celebration of the fruit of the season located in downtown Historic Cedarburg hosting unique shopping, children’s activities, food, music and of course, all things strawberry!. We are excited to welcome Strawberry Festival back to Cedarburg!s. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, The Festivals of Cedarburg Board...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michels: ‘We can’t take it anymore’

HARTFORD — Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said he will prioritize election integrity, crime and educational reform during a Thursday gathering with local supporters and interested citizens. Common Sense Citizens of Washington County hosted Michels, a Republican candidate for governor, at their meeting Thursday night at Mueller’s Linden Inn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

