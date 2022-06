WINCHESTER, Ky. – David Samford will join East Kentucky Power Cooperative as General Counsel for the not-for-profit utility. Samford has a wealth of experience in utility industry-related law, spending the last 10 years as a member at Goss Samford, PLLC, a practice that specializes in government relations and administrative law before state government agencies. Prior to that, he worked as counsel for Frost Brown Todd, LLC and spent four years in leadership roles at the Kentucky Public Service Commission. “It’s an honor to be joining East Kentucky Power Cooperative as General Counsel. East Kentucky Power is a vital part of our progress as a state, and has an outstanding reputation in the regulated community,” Samford said. “I look forward to continuing the great work of the cooperative.”

