ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Max Christie lands in second round in latest NBA mock draft from ESPN

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Gtfj_0gILn6cK00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Max Christie should get his name called in Thursday’s NBA Draft but it may not be as high as he would like, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Givony released an updated NBA mock draft ahead of Thursday night’s event, with Christie listed in the mock. He has Christie going in the second round to the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 47 overall pick.

Christie was once projected as a potential lottery pick last year, but his stock slipped throughout the season and leading up to the NBA Draft. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in his lone season with the Spartans last year.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete mock draft from Givony:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These were the top prospects who did not hear their names called in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA draft has come and gone, but the draft cycle continues a bit longer as several undrafted free agents find their new homes. While the following prospects didn’t get to hear their name called by the commissioner or deputy commissioner on Thursday night, they can find solace in the fact that their path to the pros is far from over. It’s not unheard of for an undrafted free agent to carve out a role for themselves in the NBA.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Iowa Hawkeyes’ Keegan Murray fits in perfectly with the Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray is officially the highest-drafted Iowa Hawkeye in school history! Iowa’s first-ever top-five selection, Murray was drafted No. 4 overall by a Sacramento Kings team trying desperately to right the ship. Without a winning season in 15 years, the Kings made a win-now move last year by trading for All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis. While they gave up budding star guard Tyrese Haliburton, the hope is that point guard De’Aaron Fox and Sabonis can form an elite partnership. Keegan Murray looks to be a strong third option on the Kings. Sacramento is one of the best landing spots for Murray. As a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Christie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where every NBA Draft expert projects 2022's top prospects will land, sorted by confidence rating

Even though we are now only one day away, it’s incredibly challenging to predict the NBA Draft. We have mock drafts, but they’re only so accurate. My favorite Lil Wayne lyric is about Italian food. He said that real g’s move in silence like lasagna. When it comes to the NBA Draft, front offices are the same way. Scouts and executives love to chat about what they expect rivals to do, but they aren’t going to tip their hands about their own moves.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danny Green traded from Philadelphia 76ers

Former UNC basketball standout Danny Green has found a new home in the NBA, for now. During the 2022 NBA draft, Green was part of a trade in which Philadelphia sent the forward and the No. 23 overall pick to Memphis in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. The 35-year-old Green was brought up in rumors leading into the 2022 NBA draft as Philadelphia looks to re-tool the roster for what they hope is a run to the NBA Finals. For Green, he’s still recovering after tearing his ACL and UCL in the playoffs for the 76ers. It’s very likely he will miss all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nba Draft#Mock Draft#Christie Going#Spartans#Twitter Robertbondy5
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith picks Pistons as the winners of 2022 NBA draft

The 2022 NBA draft on Thursday allowed numerous young men to realize their dreams of playing in the NBA and continuing their basketball careers. With the draft over, now is the time to analyze and figure out who the winner was on a big night in the league. Many teams hit on the right picks and continue to build a core they hope can lead to the franchise’s future success.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did the Big Ten’s top undrafted basketball players sign after the NBA draft?

The Big Ten had a strong showing in Thursday’s NBA draft, with a total of nine selections. A number of top Big Ten players also were signed after the draft, headlined by an Illinois star and a playmaker from Rutgers. The total of nine Big Ten players who were drafted marks the most for any college conference in the 2022 NBA draft. Those nine players were the most for the conference since the 1990 NBA draft. It was a surprise to see several Big Ten stars such as Kofi Cockburn (Illinois) and Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers) not get selected. Harper, for example,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Toronto Raptors’ Ron Harper Jr. shows his stuff in a pre-NBA draft workout

Ron Harper Jr. is a member of the Toronto Raptors, the former Rutgers star having signed as a rookie free agent following Thursday’s NBA draft. Harper is coming off an impressive final season with the Scarlet Knights, where he showed improvement in nearly every aspect of his game. What Harper showed in the pre-draft workouts isn’t necessarily what will make him stick with an NBA team. Harper is a solid shooter who is clutch and is also a tremendous defender. He has good length, a good handle and some nice range to his game. It is certainly not easy to replicate...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics take Alabama point guard JD Davison with the No. 53 pick of the 2022 NBA

The Boston Celtics used their No. 53 pick in the 2022 NBA draft to pick up Alabama point guard JD Davison, a 6-foot-3, 190 llbs. floor general with a g-foot-7 wingspan who is especially adept at moving the ball and rebounding with solid defensive skills to boot. “He’s a guy we’ve seen all year long,” said Celtics team president Brad Stevens after the draft concluded Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy