HEBRON, Ky. – Verst Logistics and Resolve Packaging are partnering to serve the glass bottle industry with a focus on the distillery market. “Verst Logistics has served the spirits industry for over 50 years and is excited to partner with Resolve Packaging as we look to scale our business in this strategic market,” said Todd Johnson, president and COO of Verst Logistics.

HEBRON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO