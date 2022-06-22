ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Will other lawsuits be filed against Deshaun Watson?

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe settlement of 20 lawsuits pending against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson came eight days after attorney Tony Buzbee vowed that two more lawsuits would be filed, pushing the total to 26. Omitted from Tuesday’s statement issued by Buzbee regarding the settlements is the question of whether those lawsuits will...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Lawrence Taylor This Morning

On Thursday morning, Pro Football Focus posted the following question on Twitter: "Who is the best defender of all time?" Most of the responses were the same. NFL fans strongly believe the right answer is Lawrence Taylor. Taylor, who spent his entire career with the New York Giants, was a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Roger Goodell Asked About Dave Portnoy: NFL World Reacts

During this Wednesday's hearing regarding the Washington Commanders' work culture, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. For the past few years, Portnoy has publicized his beef with Goodell. He even posted a video of himself being thrown out of the Super Bowl a few years ago.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ray Lewis releases statement about death of Tony Siragusa

Ray Lewis was among many who paid tribute to former teammate Tony Siragusa on Wednesday. Siragusa and Lewis were teammates on the title-winning 2000 Baltimore Ravens team, and Lewis paid tribute in a statement released Wednesday. Referring to Siragusa as “like a brother,” Lewis called his former teammate the “ultimate competitor” and encouraged everyone to “hug your loved ones for Goose.”
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Still Working Despite Break

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have over a month before they report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp, but rookie Kenny Pickett isn't taking the time to relax. During his final interview before the six-week gap, Pickett made it clear that he still has plenty of work to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns Insider Discusses Deshaun Watson’s Change Of Heart

When asked if he is amenable to settlements, he said, “I just want to clear my name and be able to let the facts and the legal procedures continue to play out. Right now, that is all I am doing is wanting to clear my name and be able to let all the facts come out in the court of law and be able to focus on that.”
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Is Dak Prescott preventing Cowboys from winning title?

Dak Prescott ran the Dallas Cowboys out of last season — literally. He took a quarterback draw with 14 seconds on the clock and zero timeouts against the 49ers. The play was puzzling. Coach Mike McCarthy said recently that he limited Prescott on the ground last season because he...
NFL
NBC Sports

Will the Texans still face litigation over Deshaun Watson?

It was either a hollow threat or a solemn promise. For now, it’s looking as if it were the former. On June 8, attorney Tony Buzbee said he “will be joining” the Texans as defendants to the pending lawsuits against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Not “might be” or “could be” or “should be,” but “will be.”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Makes Opinion On Quarterback Battle Very Clear

For the first time in years, the Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the season with uncertainty at the quarterback position. With longtime starting signal caller Ben Roethlisberger retiring earlier this offseason, the team has still yet to decide who will take over the QB1 reigns to start the 2022 season. While...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Seahawks Rumors

Soon after Baker Mayfield requested a trade away from the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, two teams quickly emerged as the leading candidates to land the former No. 1 overall pick: the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. While a trade deal between either of these teams has yet to go...
SEATTLE, WA

