Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Well, it's not surprising that 53 Hutchinson Street in Winchester, Massachusetts, is on the market. It belongs to our former Boston Bruins head coach, Bruce Cassidy, who was let go from the B's in June and is now the new head coach for the Las Vegas Knights.

WINCHESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO