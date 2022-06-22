Read It in the Morning Paper: Publix IT, COVID in Polk, Legislature

Melva Harvey passed away on June 18, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida. Melva was born in Douglas, Georgia in 1933. Her father moved the family to Eustis, Florida for employment during the Great Recession in 1939. She enjoyed the small-town atmosphere and worked at a young age babysitting and at the local movie theater. At Eustis High School, she was involved in many activities and clubs. She was in the Beta, Prep and Glee clubs and was the co-captain on the cheerleading squad. After graduation in 1951, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida for a clerical job with her older sister. She lived with her brother’s family until she met her future husband, Harry Harvey. They married in 1956 and moved to Orlando, Florida where just before their 1st Anniversary they had their first son, Gary. Their second son Kent followed in 1960. She was a housewife in those days and raised two boys while Harry worked. Eventually her husband’s job moved them to Tallahassee, Florida then back to Jacksonville where she lived for most of the rest of her life.

