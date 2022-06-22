Read It in the Morning Paper: Publix IT, COVID in Polk, Legislature
By Barry Friedman
3 days ago
PUBLIX Super Markets has confirmed it has chosen the FedEx building in downtown Lakeland as an information technology center. The company won $500,000 in local incentives that will be paid if it creates a promised 100 new jobs there at a promised average salary of at...
As black clouds threatened rain, about 20 pro-choice protesters lined Florida Avenue in front Southgate Shopping Plaza Friday evening, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal protections for a woman’s right to have an abortion, allowing each state to rule on the matter. Cheryl Alexander, 64, held...
Today, Representative Anthony Sabatini sent a letter to Governor DeSantis & other legislative leaders calling for an emergency legislative session to pass stronger pro-life Legislation in Florida. We must pass the Heartbeat Bill & other strong pro-life measures to protect Florida’s unborn children. #lifewins. “Lakeland, Florida wants to be...
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There is a confirmed case of monkey pox in Pinellas County, according to health officials. According to the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, the new case is a part of a 22 cases confirmed in Florida. Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach...
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) approved a substantial industrial building project in east Pasco that will transform and revitalize the area. The project, at the northeast corner of I-75 and State Road 52, is a 1.4 million-square-foot, build-to-suit
LAKELAND, Fla. - Before trying to cast a ballot in Florida this year, voters should check to see if their polling location has changed. Between redistricting and the closing of some voting locations, many Floridians will have to make a new plan for voting day. Polk County Supervisor of Elections...
Melva Harvey passed away on June 18, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida. Melva was born in Douglas, Georgia in 1933. Her father moved the family to Eustis, Florida for employment during the Great Recession in 1939. She enjoyed the small-town atmosphere and worked at a young age babysitting and at the local movie theater. At Eustis High School, she was involved in many activities and clubs. She was in the Beta, Prep and Glee clubs and was the co-captain on the cheerleading squad. After graduation in 1951, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida for a clerical job with her older sister. She lived with her brother’s family until she met her future husband, Harry Harvey. They married in 1956 and moved to Orlando, Florida where just before their 1st Anniversary they had their first son, Gary. Their second son Kent followed in 1960. She was a housewife in those days and raised two boys while Harry worked. Eventually her husband’s job moved them to Tallahassee, Florida then back to Jacksonville where she lived for most of the rest of her life.
'Florida is heading to a very bad place. I have no choice but to run. Voters deserve a choice and we did not have one in our district.'. After spending most of the pre-qualifying period unopposed, incumbent Republican Rep. Linda Chaney has picked up a General Election opponent — lawyer Janet Varnell Warwick.
LAKELAND, Fla. - One young woman’s hopes and dreams of being crowned Miss Florida are going to culminate at the R.P. Funding Center in Lakeland this weekend. On Saturday, Tampa’s Leah Roddenberry will hand over her title to the new Miss Florida 2022. "It is bittersweet," she told...
Trenton W. Gifford “Gunka”, 85, of Lakeland Florida passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022. Trenton was born on September 10, 1936 to Lyle and Ruby Gifford of Rensselaer Indiana. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Joan Gifford, Virginia O’Brien and Norman Gifford.
A fourth major law enforcement group in Florida has endorsed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio over his Democratic opponent, Rep. Val Demings, the former police chief in Orlando. The Florida Fraternal Order of Police, one of the two major law enforcement unions in the state, backed
Clarissa Ann Lapham Sullivan — known to most friends and family members as “Chris” — died June 11, 2022, after a series of strokes. She was a resident of Lakeland, Florida for more than 60 years. She had other nicknames as well, including “Miss ATT” because she spent so much time on the phone with her three sisters. She had a quick sense of humor and a delivery so deadpan you sometime didn’t know whether she was joking or not. She was born April 14, 1936, in Schenectady, New York. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School.
http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
Dr. Jerel Francis Eaton known as “Jerry” passed peacefully on June 3, 2022. Born in Illinois to Ortis A. and Mildred V. Eaton, he is preceded by his parents and brother David Hart. He resided in Lakeland, Florida with his wife Linda C. Eaton, married for 55 years.
A federal appeals court Wednesday dealt a setback to long-running efforts by a Tampa firm to get a state medical-marijuana license. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal rejected arguments by Louis Del Favero Orchids, Inc., that its due-process rights
Crews are busy at Angeline, a new 6,200-acre master-planned community in Central Pasco. A recent tour of the property, given by Vaike O’Grady, vice president of marketing and communications for Metro Development Group, provided an early glimpse of the emerging development. Fabric banners proclaim Angeline, on a portion of...
With the help of local leaders, Brightline and SunRail recently came to an agreement to share a rail track, called the “Sunshine Corridor,” from Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center and on to Disney Springs. Back in 2018, Brightline was awarded the right to execute right-of-way agreements with FDOT and the Central Florida Expressway Authority to connect OIA and Tampa.
BROOKSVILLE — Signs are sprouting up and down U.S. 41 as developers bring plans for new housing developments to the area, but local residents aren’t happy about the prospect of new neighbors. At the Hernando County Commission meeting on June 14, a rezoning petition for 388.5 acres at...
Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, will enter the Orlando. market in 2022 after signing a new franchise agreement with MLD Hospitality LLC. The company also plans to open more several locations in the city of Tampa, and the greater Tampa Bay region. For...
