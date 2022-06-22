ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Read It in the Morning Paper: Publix IT, COVID in Polk, Legislature

By Barry Friedman
LkldNow
LkldNow
 3 days ago

PUBLIX Super Markets has confirmed it has chosen the FedEx building in downtown Lakeland as an information technology center. The company won $500,000 in local incentives that will be paid if it creates a promised 100 new jobs there at a promised average salary of at...

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

 

LkldNow

Lakeland Reacts to Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

As black clouds threatened rain, about 20 pro-choice protesters lined Florida Avenue in front Southgate Shopping Plaza Friday evening, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal protections for a woman’s right to have an abortion, allowing each state to rule on the matter. Cheryl Alexander, 64, held...
LAKELAND, FL
wfla.com

Case of monkey pox confirmed in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There is a confirmed case of monkey pox in Pinellas County, according to health officials. According to the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, the new case is a part of a 22 cases confirmed in Florida. Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Melva Young Harvey, 89

Melva Harvey passed away on June 18, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida. Melva was born in Douglas, Georgia in 1933. Her father moved the family to Eustis, Florida for employment during the Great Recession in 1939. She enjoyed the small-town atmosphere and worked at a young age babysitting and at the local movie theater. At Eustis High School, she was involved in many activities and clubs. She was in the Beta, Prep and Glee clubs and was the co-captain on the cheerleading squad. After graduation in 1951, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida for a clerical job with her older sister. She lived with her brother’s family until she met her future husband, Harry Harvey. They married in 1956 and moved to Orlando, Florida where just before their 1st Anniversary they had their first son, Gary. Their second son Kent followed in 1960. She was a housewife in those days and raised two boys while Harry worked. Eventually her husband’s job moved them to Tallahassee, Florida then back to Jacksonville where she lived for most of the rest of her life.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Nearly 3 dozen women compete for Miss Florida title in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. - One young woman’s hopes and dreams of being crowned Miss Florida are going to culminate at the R.P. Funding Center in Lakeland this weekend. On Saturday, Tampa’s Leah Roddenberry will hand over her title to the new Miss Florida 2022. "It is bittersweet," she told...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Trenton “Gunka” W. Gifford, 85

Trenton W. Gifford “Gunka”, 85, of Lakeland Florida passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022. Trenton was born on September 10, 1936 to Lyle and Ruby Gifford of Rensselaer Indiana. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Joan Gifford, Virginia O’Brien and Norman Gifford.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Clarissa “Chris” Ann Lapham Sullivan

Clarissa Ann Lapham Sullivan — known to most friends and family members as “Chris” — died June 11, 2022, after a series of strokes. She was a resident of Lakeland, Florida for more than 60 years. She had other nicknames as well, including “Miss ATT” because she spent so much time on the phone with her three sisters. She had a quick sense of humor and a delivery so deadpan you sometime didn’t know whether she was joking or not. She was born April 14, 1936, in Schenectady, New York. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School.
LAKELAND, FL
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

Dr. Jerel “Jerry” Francis Eaton, 75

Dr. Jerel Francis Eaton known as “Jerry” passed peacefully on June 3, 2022. Born in Illinois to Ortis A. and Mildred V. Eaton, he is preceded by his parents and brother David Hart. He resided in Lakeland, Florida with his wife Linda C. Eaton, married for 55 years.
LAKELAND, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Model homes expected soon in new ‘city’ of Angeline

Crews are busy at Angeline, a new 6,200-acre master-planned community in Central Pasco. A recent tour of the property, given by Vaike O’Grady, vice president of marketing and communications for Metro Development Group, provided an early glimpse of the emerging development. Fabric banners proclaim Angeline, on a portion of...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Even though Brightline won’t stop in downtown, it still could benefit us

With the help of local leaders, Brightline and SunRail recently came to an agreement to share a rail track, called the “Sunshine Corridor,” from Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center and on to Disney Springs. Back in 2018, Brightline was awarded the right to execute right-of-way agreements with FDOT and the Central Florida Expressway Authority to connect OIA and Tampa.
ORLANDO, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County grants rezoning for huge Lennar project

BROOKSVILLE — Signs are sprouting up and down U.S. 41 as developers bring plans for new housing developments to the area, but local residents aren’t happy about the prospect of new neighbors. At the Hernando County Commission meeting on June 14, a rezoning petition for 388.5 acres at...
thatssotampa.com

Shipley Do-Nuts is opening stores in and around Tampa

Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, will enter the Orlando. market in 2022 after signing a new franchise agreement with MLD Hospitality LLC. The company also plans to open more several locations in the city of Tampa, and the greater Tampa Bay region. For...
TAMPA, FL
