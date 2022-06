Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick got himself absolutely paid this offseason—in more ways than one. Oh, and that ain’t no joke. The new Philadelphia Eagle, of course, signed on back home via free agency this spring. Reddick earned himself a pair of wings on a lucrative three-year, $45 million pact, straight off an impressive 11.0-sack campaign with Carolina in 2021.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO