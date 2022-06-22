ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

RRHA to host first-time homebuyer event this Saturday

By Joi Bass
NBC12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will be hosting a first-time homebuyer event for public housing families this Saturday. RRHA says the event will feature...

NBC12

Hundreds march in Richmond after SCOTUS overturns Roe V. Wade

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Square closed early Friday evening as two protests started in downtown Richmond just a block away from each other. Just before 6 p.m., dozens of people gathered in front of the Federal Courthouse on Broad St. with megaphones and signs, all in opposition to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hanover lunch lady inducted into Virginia’s Lunch Hall of Fame

HANOVER Co, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover school cafeteria manager Renee Jewel is getting some major recognition from No Kid Hungry Virginia and the county. Jewel, who works at Washington-Henry Elementary School, was recently inducted into Virginia’s School Lunch Hall of Fame. She says it’s an honor she never expected....
HANOVER, VA
Henrico Citizen

‘We want this to be a destination site’

At about this time last year, the basketball courts outside Henrico County’s Fairfield Middle School were small, asphalt-top courts that were used occasionally by community members. Now, thanks to the vision of Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson and the efforts of other public servants, the courts have been transformed...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Le Yaca Restaurant Property In Williamsburg Sold

WILLIAMSBURG-The building that is home to the Le Yaca French Restaurant in The Shops at High Street mixed-used complex off Richmond Road in Williamsburg has been sold. On June 14, Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced the sale of the commercial condominium property occupied by the restaurant, which is located at 1430 High St.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Fueling your Food Truck Event

LAWRENCEVILLE - Recently the Brunswick County Department of Economic Development along with the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Benchmark Community Bank, and First Citizens Bank hosted the “Fueling Your Food Truck” event at the Brunswick County Conference Center. This was a day-long event that aimed to teach and assist current and potential food truck owners regarding all topics related to such an endeavor. Representatives from First Citizens Bank, Benchmark Community Bank, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Southside Planning District Commission, ythe Longwood Small Business Development Center, the Brunswick County Building & Planning office, and the Metropolitan Business League were on hand to share their knowledge regarding finance, business plans, regulations and requirements and best practices with attendees.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Henrico leaders dedicate new state-of-the-art basketball courts

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico’s Fairfield community is getting a major glow-up with the completion of a state-of-the-art basketball court near Fairfield Middle School. Henrico County leaders and Parks & Recreation dedicated the new court with a ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon. The approximately $600,000 project was the brainchild of Fairfield District County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Week of June 20-24

Looking to get your fix of Detroit-style pizza? Catch Secret Squares at The Jasper this weekend. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) First meal reigns at the newly minted Biscuits & Gravy in Scott’s Addition. The brekkie- and brunch-centric concept, from the owners of neighboring shuffleboard and social club Tang & Biscuit, is officially pouring unlimited coffee into kitschy mugs and serving breakfast lasagna alongside tried-and-true classics. P.S.: Ever tried eggs with bloody mary hot sauce? Here’s your chance. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
classiccenter.art

Classic Grill Blackstone Va

Classic Grill Blackstone Va. View the menu for the classic grill and restaurants in blackstone, va. Ad top 5 testsieger im vergleich. Get menu, photos and location information for the classic grill in blackstone va. 130 n main st, blackstone, va 23824 suggest an edit. The classic grill is right on main street shortly after arriving in the downtown area.
BLACKSTONE, VA
NBC12

Cleanup efforts underway across central Virginia after damaging storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Residents across central Virginia are picking up the pieces left behind from Wednesdays storm. Repairs could last for days for one homeowner in Mechanicsville who had a tree topple over his house leaving a hole in the roof. In North Chesterfield, one family was nearly crushed...
CHESTER, VA

