You really can't go wrong with buying yourself (or anyone in your life, for that matter) a smartwatch or fitness tracker. If you are in fact hoping to invest in an upgraded tech piece for the summer, you're in major luck — as Apple Watch deals just so happen to be at their lowest prices right now. Amazon has finally confirmed the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022, which will be happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday July 13, but you don't have to wait until next month to get some new tech, you can currently get early Prime Day deals on select Apple Watches.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO