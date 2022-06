Firefighters from Hamilton Township and Trenton work to free a man from a trench in Hamilton Township Mercer County, NJDennis Symons, MidJersey.news. HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 1:50 p.m. Hamilton Township Fire Department and RWJ EMS were detailed to the 100 Block of North Hamilton Avenue near Norcross Circle for “domestic entrapment” Upon arrival it was determined that a trench collapsed, and a person was stuck in soil. A Hamilton Township Public Works vacuum truck was called to help with the rescue. Trenton Fire Department Taskforce was requested for additional aid to the scene. The person was removed about an hour later around 3:00 p.m. The person was transported to a nearby hospital by RWJ EMS and Captial Health Paramedics. Hamilton Township Police were on scene for crowd and traffic control. No further details are available.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO