Columbus, OH

Police searching for three wanted Columbus felons

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding three Columbus felons wanted for various crimes for this week’s “Wanted Wednesday.”

The first felon is Jeremy Morris who is wanted out of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Columbus, and Clermont County for robbery, felonious assault, domestic violence, burglary, and attempted burglary.

The second felon is Jeffrey Gore who is wanted for abduction/kidnapping.

The third felon is Hunter Vance who is wanted for felonious assault.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1nwP_0gILk9N800
Jeremy Morris (left), Jeffrey Gore (middle), and Hunter Vance (right).

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information may call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org .

All tips are anonymous.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

