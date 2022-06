Norwegian police have arrested a man suspected of "Islamist terrorism" after two people were killed and 21 wounded in shootings in the normally tranquil country's capital Oslo on Saturday, causing the city's Pride march to be cancelled. The suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian man of Iranian descent already known to the anti-terrorism services, was arrested shortly after the shooting started around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Friday) in three locations in central Oslo, including a gay bar.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO