ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling to use American Rescue money on parks, WesBanco Arena, and Capitol Theater

By John Lynch, Aliah Keller
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpCs9_0gILjx1400

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The city of Wheeling has taken a step forward with many different proposals during tonight’s council meeting.

One involves splitting up the city’s American Rescue dollars between Oglebay and Wheeling parks, the Capitol Theatre, and WesBanco Arena.

“Wheeling Park, the Capitol Theatre, Wesbanco Arena are really gems in our community, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to be able to give them some money to help them make some important upgrades. “

Chad Thalman, city council Vice Mayor

The city has decided to pour $1.4 M federally dollars into WesBanco Arena and the Capitol Theatre combined. It will help upgrade both facilities, especially, the fly system at the theatre.

And another $1.8 M into Wheeling and Oglebay Parks’ facilities.

“It’s just going to really make a mark on Wheeling Park. The whole thing is going to transform the park. We’re really proud of it.” ​

Bob Peckenpaugh, President and CEO of the Wheeling park commission

Part of it will help install a new ‘Starbucks-like’ cafe in the White Place, renovate the entire ballroom area, fix up the ice rink, and the rest will go towards adding a Spray Ground to the Wheeling Park Pool.

Along with these federally-funded city projects, the council also ‘okayed’ a bond proposal for the city’s pension funding program. City officials explain it’s meant to help fund the unfunded liability with closed police and fire pension funds.

“It’s going to save approximately $700,000 a year to the general fund, but also it reduced the unfunded liability from about $63 million to about $50 million.”

Bob Herron, City Manager

The city isn’t expected to sell that bond until next month at the earliest and later get final approval from the city council.

City council say the federally-funded projects will start sometime in the next few months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 3

Related
WTRF- 7News

Pride stickers add color to Wheeling storefronts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Next time you walk into a Wheeling store, check the front window…you may see a little more color. Many have put up a rainbow Suspension Bridge thanks to a new effort from the Friendlier City Project. The sticker was designed as a way for businesses to signal support for their LGBTQ […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

19th annual Wheeling Heritage Port Car Show

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 19th annual Wheeling Heritage Port Car Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 3 at the city’s Heritage Port, 12th and Water streets. Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. The first 100 registrants will receive a dash plaque and a giveaway. Cash […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Remaining performances for Fairmont State musical cancelled

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remaining “Matilda The Musical” performances by the Fairmont State University Town & Gown Players scheduled to take place Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26 have been indefinitely cancelled. The performances have been cancelled in observance of the University’s COVID-19 protocols. “Regrettably,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Family fun night planned for Marshall County

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re in Marshall County and don’t have plans this weekend, then this may be a fun evening for you.  The second annual Marshall County family fun night is this Saturday, June 25 at Glen Dale Park and pool.  It’s important to have these festivals and these events that we […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Government
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

St. John’s Home for Children hosts annual steak fry fundraiser

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – St. John’s Home for Children held their annual steak fry fundraiser Friday night at the J.B. Chambers Memorial Ice Rink. St. John’s offers a residential program for boys ages 6 though 12 that have sadly become wards of the state of West Virginia, typically because of drug and alcohol abuse, […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Many people attend Pro-Roe Vigil at Wheeling Heritage Port

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There were demonstrations taking place across the U.S. Friday in favor of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and other protests where people showed that they strongly oppose the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Here in the Ohio Valley, people gathered Friday night at the Wheeling Heritage Port […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Two days of peace and music at Back Home Festival

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Regular music festival goers usually have a lot to put up with. Huge crowds, few camping spaces and outrageous ticket prices are par for the course—but none of that will be true in Wetzel County this weekend. Organizers of the Back Home Festival describe it as a professional-quality festival with […]
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Organizers prepare for WV State Firemen’s 94th Annual Convention

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 94th West Virginia State Firemen’s Association Convention is less than two months away. And on Wednesday night organizers, who are in the final planning stages of the event, met at the Prima Marina Restaurant in Moundsville to hammer out some of the remaining details. This year’s annual event takes place […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Herron
WTRF- 7News

19th Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff raises over $10,000 for the United Way

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is getting a helping hand from the 19th Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff.  The cookoff helped raise over $10,000 this year. The nonprofit says that’s the second highest amount ever raised in all chili cookoff history. All proceeds came from donated chili the chefs and other commercial places […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling City Council ‘okays’ many federally-funded projects

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The city of Wheeling has taken a step forward with many different proposals during tonight’s council meeting.  One involves splitting up the city’s American Rescue dollars between Oglebay and Wheeling parks, the Capitol Theatre, and WesBanco Arena.  “Wheeling Park, the Capitol Theatre, Wesbanco Arena are really gems in our community, and we’re […]
WTRF- 7News

Local Bishop talks about overturning of Roe v. Wade

STEUBENVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) — 7News spoke to the Diocese of Steubenville on their take away from the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton says he is encouraged but remains guarded with the decision. Bishop Monforton says this as a positive step in the progress for our country to respect all human […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wesbanco Arena#City Council#Capitol Theater#Ice Rink#Ballroom#American Rescue Dollars#Oglebay And Wheeling#Starbucks#Spray Ground
Your Radio Place

Upcoming July Fireworks Schedule

July 1 – St. Clairsville – starting at dusk at the Amphitheater. July 2 – Seneca Lake Park starting at 10:00 p.m. July 2 – Barnesville – at Barnesville Memorial Park. July 3 – Newark starting at dusk at Martha Grace Reese Amphitheatre. July...
BYESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg Kiwanis Club fundraisers help community projects

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The Kiwanis Club held a Chicken BBQ dinner in Wellsburg Thursday. All proceeds going towards community projects. The dinner included a baked potato, a roll, applesauce, a brownie, and, of course, BBQ chicken. The Wellsburg Kiwanis Club is over 100 years old and they hold fundraisers in the community to help and […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Procession honors West Virginia pilot killed in World War II

CHESTER, W.Va. (WTRF) – A welcome-home fit for a hero, more than 70-years in the making took place in Chester on Friday. It’s almost chilling to just think about how great it is to bring this man home.  Sergeant Brandon Ashbrook, Army National Guard The roar of engines and blare of sirens signaled the arrival […]
CHESTER, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ladies Night event focuses on health and wellness and much more

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fashion, beauty, and women’s health and wellness were just some of the vendor tables ladies could check out at the Wheeling Area Chamber’s Ladies Night. The entire evening was an opportunity for women in the Ohio Valley to take time out for themselves while helping to raise money for the Wheeling […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta College mourns student death

MARIETTA — A woman killed in a flash flood in Wetzel County last week is being mourned at Marietta College where she was a sophomore. Alyssa Zaulda, 20, on June 14 was attempting to get to higher ground when she was swept away by rising water from Little Fishing Creek near Wileyville, according to Wetzel County Sheriff Mike Koontz. The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. after a severe storm occurred from 9:30 to 10 a.m. in the Wileyville area, causing the flash flooding in Little Fishing Creek, Koontz said.
MARIETTA, OH
WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
WTRF- 7News

Ladies Night is happening this Thursday in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a chance for women in the area to take some time for themselves. The Wheeling Area Chamber Ladies Night is taking place this Thursday and you are welcome to attend. Director of Marketing Laurie Conway says it costs $25 for chamber members while the event is open to the public […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

43K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy