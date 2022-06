WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who exposed himself to a woman on a Washtenaw County trail is linked to other exposures and home invasions, authorities said. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office received a call around 10 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she was walking on the Border-to-Border Trail in Dexter Township when a man came up behind her and exposed himself. The victim said the man tried to stop her from leaving, but she escaped and called police to provide a description.

