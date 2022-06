UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – A cashier was shot at a White Castle in University City Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the fast-food restaurant in the 7300 block of Olive Blvd. around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. University City Police said a man walked into the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. Then, before he was given any money, police said he opened fire and injured a 16-year-old employee.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO