Republic, MO

Train Crashes Into Livestock Trailer in Republic

By Sarah Myers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA train smashed into a livestock trailer in Republic Tuesday evening....

bransontrilakesnews.com

Crane women ejected, serious injured in motorcycle crash

A woman from Crane sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, June 18, two miles north of Galena. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Kari Eads, 54, of Crane was traveling south on Highway AA, when the floorboard of her Harley Davidson Motorcycle drug on the roadway as she was rounding a curve and caused her to lose control. The motorcycle went off of the roadway and Eads was ejected from the motorcycle.
CRANE, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson two vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured

Two men and a woman were serious injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday, June 18, one mile west of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jacob Wynn, 33, was traveling east on Missouri-376 at a high rate of speed when his 2014 BMW 320i failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road and struck and incoming westbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma head-on, being driven by Robert Blivin, 62, of Herculaneum, Missouri. Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the roadway.
BRANSON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Springfield man nearly drowns in Table Rock Lake

A man from Springfield nearly drowned on Sunday, June 19, in Table Rock Lake. The Missouri State Water Patrol reported Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield was swimming in Table Rock Lake and was returning to the shore of Moonshine Beach when he went under the water and did not resurface. Arguello Pimentel was pulled to shore by friends.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth man suffers serious injuries in single vehicle crash

A Forsyth man was seriously injured on Saturday, June 18, in a single vehicle crash less than a mile north of Forsyth. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Gary Boyd, 40, of Forsyth was traveling east on Highway 160, near Missouri-176, when his 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline, traveled off the left side of the road and crashed into a mailbox, cable box and utility pole.
FORSYTH, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Police awaiting autopsy results

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department (AMPD) is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred June 14 at 1642 Oak Dr. in Aurora. “At approximately 8:14 a.m., AMPD received a 911 call asking us to respond to 1642 Oak Drive,” said AMPD Police Chief Wes Coatney. “The 911 call came from a...
AURORA, MO
KTTS

Two Bodies Found Dead in Northeast Springfield

Springfield Police discovered two deaths in separate locations yesterday in Northeast Springfield. Officers were first called to a residence on Adams Street, and shortly after to East Caravan near Glenstone. A dead body was found at each of the locations. The deaths are being investigated as suspicious. Both incidents are...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missing man in Joplin, Mo.; Left for walk and never returned, he suffers from dementia police say

***UPDATE Mr. Mavis was located and returned home safely,” Thank you.*** JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release an image of a missing man who suffers from dementia. “We are asking for assistance in locating Bill Mavis. If located, please contact the Joplin Police Mr. Mavis suffers with dementia. He left for a walk around 9:00 pm night. He resides...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Driver questions rules when using the center turn lane

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We get many traffic questions emailed to Fact Finders. This one relates to the center turn lane on Sunshine near Campbell in Springfield near McDonald’s, Chik-fil-A, and Raising Canes. Some call it ‘Chicken Alley.’. The city of Springfield’s website reads, “Drivers are continually using...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer overturns I-44 near 22 mile marker, witnesses rescue driver from cab

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 p.m. Monday reports of a tractor trailer overturned on I-44 east near 22 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot at time of crash incident from Google Maps. Witnesses tell us the tractor trailer...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Police, SWAT team respond to standoff in Springfield

UPDATE 6/23/22: Springfield Police have ruled the deaths of a man and a woman as a murder-suicide in this incident. We’ve posted an updated story with details and names released by the police. UPDATE 9:05 p.m.: More details about the standoff and what led up to it can be found in the link below: UPDATE […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Lavender Falls Farm

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Just a stone’s throw into Stone County sits a field of lavender. “There was no logic to this at all,” Lavender Falls Farm owner Thor Bersted said. “In fact, the University of Missouri Extension said it will never grow here. Everyone laughed at me.”
STONE COUNTY, MO

