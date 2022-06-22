Motorcyclist dies after southeast Des Moines crash with pickup truck

DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist has died from injuries he received in a crash Tuesday night on Des Moines’ southeast side.

The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at SE 14 th Street and Virginia Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Police said evidence and witness statements indicate a motorcycle was traveling at a high speed northbound on SE 14 th Street when it collided with a pickup truck turning onto SE 14 th Street from westbound Virginia Avenue.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police now say he has died. His name has not been released in order to allow police to notify family members.

No injuries to the driver of the truck, a 27-year-old Des Moines resident, were reported by police.

The investigation into the crash continues.

This is Des Moines’ 8 th traffic-related fatality of 2022.

