Fort Myers, FL

Missing Child Alert issued for Florida baby, toddler

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for an infant and toddler who disappeared in Fort Myers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the 2-month-old, Genesis Barrios, and 2-year-old Yazmin Barrios were last seen in the area of Maravilla Avenue and Sunset Road. Genesis was wearing a blue onesie and carrying a pink blanket. Yazmin was wearing a pink two-piece with silver stars, authorities said.

Authorities said the children may have been in the company of Inmer Barrios, 35, and Evelin Sanchez-Rojas, 25, traveling in a 2013 gray Dodge Dart with the Florida tag QFGB59.

Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Those with information regarding the children’s whereabouts are asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.

