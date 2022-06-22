Missing Child Alert issued for Florida baby, toddler
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida authorities have issued a Missing Child Alert for an infant and toddler who disappeared in Fort Myers.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the 2-month-old, Genesis Barrios, and 2-year-old Yazmin Barrios were last seen in the area of Maravilla Avenue and Sunset Road. Genesis was wearing a blue onesie and carrying a pink blanket. Yazmin was wearing a pink two-piece with silver stars, authorities said.Clearwater woman attacked in her bedroom, shoots intruder dead, police say
Authorities said the children may have been in the company of Inmer Barrios, 35, and Evelin Sanchez-Rojas, 25, traveling in a 2013 gray Dodge Dart with the Florida tag QFGB59.
Those with information regarding the children’s whereabouts are asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 4