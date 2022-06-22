ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Afghanistan earthquake: 1,000 killed, 1,500 hurt in 6.1 magnitude quake, reports say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28t9vK_0gILhoOB00

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least 1,000 people are dead and 1,500 are hurt after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The earthquake struck a mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people, according to The Associated Press. The temblor, which could be felt as far as 310 miles away, destroyed structures in rural Khost and Paktika provinces, the AP reported.

The quake was Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades, and officials said the toll could rise. An estimated 1,500 others were reported injured, the state-run news agency told AP.

The quake was centered in Paktika province, about 31 miles southwest of the city of Khost, according to neighboring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department. Experts put its depth at just 6 miles. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage.

At least 2,000 homes have been destroyed, where on average every household has seven or eight people living in it, said Ramiz Alakbarov, the U.N. deputy special representative to Afghanistan.

Taliban government deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi took to social media to urge “all agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe,” the AP reported. Meanwhile, Ramiz Alakbarov, the United Nations’ resident coordinator in Afghanistan, tweeted that the agency is “assessing the needs and responding” in the quake’s aftermath.

“Our condolences to the families of (the) deceased, response is on its way,” he wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Powerful earthquake kills at least 255 in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul, Afghanistan — A strong earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 255 people, authorities said. An additional 250 people were injured, according to the Reuters news agency. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that hit Paktika province, but it comes as the international community...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Deadly Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan (PHOTOS)

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, killing at least 1,000 and injuring 1,500 more. Photos show crumbling homes and rubble in streets after the earthquake hit while locals slept, with the government advising that the death toll would likely rise. According to disaster management chief Maulawi Sharafuddin Muslim, entire villages have been destroyed.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

What to Know About Afghanistan’s 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake

Disaster struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, June 22, when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake slammed the Middle Eastern country. Sadly, the natural disaster killed at least 900 people, and left homes and various infrastructures in ruins. The damage is still being assessed, and the government is working on providing aid to people in need. As of now, the government is planning to pay families affected by the 2022 earthquake in Afghanistan.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Pakistan#Taliban#Kabul#The Associated Press#Ap#Meteorological Department#U N#The United Nations
The Independent

Afghanistan earthquake: Death toll rises to 1,000 after 6.1-magnitude tremor

At least 1,000 people have died and another 1,500 were injured in an earthquake that struck Afghanistan’s Paktika province on Wednesday morning, officials said, almost quadrupling the death toll from earlier in the day. The quake struck about 44km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, head of the Taliban administration’s natural disaster ministry, said earlier that the majority of deaths were in the province of Paktika.Interior ministry official Salahuddin Ayubi said that most of the deaths were in the province of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
americanmilitarynews.com

Worst natural disaster in eight years kills 1,000 in Afghanistan

At least 1,000 people have been killed and hundreds more injured after a powerful earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan overnight, setting off a new humanitarian crisis in a country already facing a crumbling economy and hunger. The eastern Paktika province was the worst hit, Sharafuddin Muslim, the deputy state minister for...
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead

A man stands among destruction after an earthquake in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 23, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes in the country's deadliest quake in two decades, the state-run news agency reported. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi)
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Afghanistan quake: Many children feared dead in disaster

Doctors in Afghanistan have told the BBC that many children may have been killed in Wednesday's earthquake. More than 1,000 people died in the disaster, and heavy rain, threadbare resources and rugged terrain are hampering rescue workers. Unknown numbers were buried in the rubble of ruined, often mud-built homes by...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy