LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Some stealthy burglars have been targeting Gwinnett County vape shops in a series of smash-and-grab robberies. Marino Ramos, who owns the Heated Coil Vape CBD Delta 8 Shop on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville, said he had to put up boards over where the windows were smashed out. The quick-moving crooks were caught on camera, he said.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO