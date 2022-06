SAN DIEGO - New data from this year's homeless count shows homeless people are not flocking to San Diego. For the past few years, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness has been asking people on the streets where they are from. In this year's count, 85 percent of those on the streets said they were living in San Diego before they became homeless. The data seeks to dispel the notion that homeless persons flock to the area because of laxed policies and available services.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO