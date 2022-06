COLLEGE STATION, Texas: The Texas fire environment will support increased wildfire activity through the weekend as hot and dry conditions persist across the state. Above-average temperatures and minimal rainfall are forecast for the third week due to a period of high pressure impacting the state. Accelerated drying in vegetation, resulting from widespread triple-digit temperatures and dry air, begins Thursday and will continue through the weekend.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO