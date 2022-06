Update: Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him by a federal grand jury earlier this month. Gillum appeared in a federal courtroom wearing handcuffs on Wednesday. He told the judge he had surrendered his passport before the 2 p.m. hearing at a U.S. Court in Tallahassee. He's been released on his own recognizance until the trial. District Judge Allen C. Winsor will preside over the trial, which is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO