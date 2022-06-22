ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA is slowly powering down the Voyager probes. Here are 18 groundbreaking photos from their 45-year mission.

By Marianne Guenot
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 45 years after their launch, Voyager 1 and 2...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration

Nasa has shared imagery of a recent flight over Mars in which their rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before.The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s black-and-white navigation camera provided video of its 25th flight, which took place on 18 April.Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date.It first flies over a group of sand ripples and rock fields, before a relatively flat and featureless terrain appears below, providing a good landing spot.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in HollywoodPortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrationsCrying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescuers in Costa Rica
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa Mars rover spots ‘unexpected’ piece of spacecraft on red planet

Nasa’s Mars rover has spotted an unexpected piece of spacecraft on the surface of the red planet.The Perseverance lander spotted “something unexpected”, it said: what seems to be a piece of metal that was tucked between Martian rocks.The Nasa team that controls the lander believes it is a piece of thermal blanket that probably dropped off Perseverance during its landing on the surface.It was probably part of the descent stage, Nasa said – the “rocket-powered jet pack” that lowered the rover down onto the planet when it arrived last year.Nasa does not know how the blanket would have made it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA is worried SpaceX's Starship could destroy its iconic launch pad 39A

Starship's road to launch has been one of soaring highs and dramatic explosions tempered by grinding regulatory procedures. SpaceX may have just received clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to launch its fully reusable Starship rocket to orbit from Texas, but another regulatory hurdle could prevent it from reaching the ambitious launch goals set by CEO Elon Musk.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voyager 1
The Verge

NASA’s new powerful space telescope gets hit by larger than expected micrometeoroid

NASA’s new powerful space observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope, got pelted by a larger than expected micrometeoroid at the end of May, causing some detectable damage to one of the spacecraft’s 18 primary mirror segments. The impact means that the mission team will have to correct for the distortion created by the strike, but NASA says that the telescope is “still performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

Scientists map weird metal asteroid that NASA spacecraft will launch to this year

Planetary scientists have created a new, detailed map of the asteroid Psyche, providing a tantalizing preview of the target for a NASA mission set to launch later this year. NASA's Psyche mission, named after its destination, aims to discover whether the 140-mile-wide (225 kilometers) metal-rich asteroid is the exposed core of a protoplanet, as scientists theorize it might be. Now, scientists on the mission have a new resource to consult.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Rogue rocket's moon crash site spotted by NASA probe (photos)

The grave of a rocket body that slammed into the moon more than three months ago has been found. Early this year, astronomers determined that a mysterious rocket body was on course to crash into the lunar surface on March 4. Their calculations suggested that the impact would occur inside Hertzsprung Crater, a 354-mile-wide (570 kilometers) feature on the far side of the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Abdul Ghani

NASA Plans To Shut Down Voyager Probe Systems

The two Voyager probes are expected to last until 2030. To make this possible, NASA plans to shut down several systems this year. The end of interstellar travelers is in sight: The US space agency National Aeronautics And Space Administration (NASA) wants to shut down the first systems of the Voyager 1 and 2 probes this year in order to extend their mission as much as possible.
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Observes Asteroid Bennu’s Boulder “Body Armor”

Asteroid Bennu’s boulder-covered surface gives it protection against small meteoroid impacts, according to observations of craters by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer) spacecraft. OSIRIS-REx traveled to near-Earth asteroid Bennu and is bringing a small sample back to Earth for study. The mission launched on September 8, 2016, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The spacecraft reached Bennu in 2018 and will return a sample to Earth in 2023.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA Cancels 2022 Mission to Valuable Asteroid Psyche on a Falcon Heavy

NASA's hope to launch a spacecraft to investigate the metal-rich asteroid Psyche in 2022 has slipped into at least next year. The Psyche mission was originally supposed to launch in August atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, but NASA announced in May that a software glitch would delay liftoff until at least September. Now the agency says it won't be able to get off the ground during the launch window, which ends Oct. 11.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Spots Mystery Rocket Impact Site on Moon

Astronomers discovered a rocket body heading toward a lunar collision late last year. Impact occurred on March 4, 2022, with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) later spotting the resulting crater. Surprisingly the crater is actually two craters, an eastern crater (18-meter diameter, about 19.5 yards) superimposed on a western crater (16-meter diameter, about 17.5 yards).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy