Korn/Ferry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Korn/Ferry International (KFY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $91.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.75 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $727 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $721.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $326.4 million, or $5.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Korn/Ferry expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.42 to $1.58. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $680 million to $710 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $659.7 million.

