Winnebago: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) _ Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $117.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $3.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

