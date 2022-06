AUSTIN, Texas — Friday marks one month since the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers with an AR-15. Lawmakers have been gathering in Austin to look at how to prevent mass shootings. So far, the special committee has heard testimony from witnesses of the Uvalde shooting and mental health experts.

