ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fran Kirby: ‘I was seeing different specialists, getting an oxygen tent’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Fran Kirby is back. Those are words every England fan wants to hear, everyone with an ounce of compassion has been desperate for and every other team fears.

On 15 April Chelsea’s manager, Emma Hayes, had announced the forward’s indefinite absence because of a fatigue problem for which they could find no answer. It was the latest in a long line of body blows that have blighted the supremely talented player’s career, from the death of her mother at 14 and the severe depression that followed and forced her out of the game to having pericarditis, a debilitating condition affecting the fluid-filled sac around the heart, for much of the 2019-20 season. This latest setback left the Euros looking a world away.

“I don’t sit there and stress about things that I can’t control,” Kirby says from St George’s Park after being selected for the tournament. “I think that’s one thing that I’ve had to learn, because it just creates negative energy. I didn’t even think about being in a Euros squad in February to April time. It wasn’t really in my mind. So I think that was a reason why I do feel so much better coming into this environment, because I wasn’t stressing myself out about missing certain situations.

“We didn’t really know how long it was going to take, if it was going to take two weeks, if it was going to take four months; it was just a case of working with the best specialists, getting the best advice that I could get and hopefully being ready to go into the squad.”

Her inclusion in the 28-player provisional squad was heartening but far from a guarantee she would be deemed fit for the final 23. She, like a number of others, had two weeks to prove her worth.

Quick Guide

White to miss Netherlands game with Covid

Show

She felt she had done enough by the time, one by one, the 28 were called in to meet Sarina Wiegman to learn their fate. “You’re sitting there waiting for your phone to light up to say ‘Go to the room’ – a bit like X Factor,” says Kirby, with a grin. “I walked in and I saw her smiling so then I was like: ‘OK, hopefully she’s not smiling and sending me home!’

“She told me that she all along knew that I was going to be an important part of this team, and we had some really honest conversations leading into it. I had said to her: ‘I need you to be honest with me and I’ll be honest with you. If we both feel like I’m not ready, then we make that decision.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IuJbd_0gILdUG100
Fran Kirby battles with Belgium’s Kassandra Missipo in last week’s friendy. Photograph: Lynne Cameron/The FA/Getty Images

Building a good relationship with England’s manager has been important. Hayes has been vocal in her desire for “better management” of Kirby the player and person at national team level.

“Sarina’s been really good,” says Kirby. “Obviously with my injury and illness history it does take me a bit of time to recover from certain situations, or maybe there’s days where I can’t do the full session when we’ve had a game, or we have a busy week.

“There’s been constant communication there and I feel like Sarina’s really taken it on board, and she’s really managed the load, not just of me but everyone.”

Reaching this point has been a battle for all, in part because there was no straightforward answer to her fatigue problem. “There were no specific answers on the tests where they could go: ‘This is the illness.’ It was extreme fatigue and extreme exhaustion. There was talk about underperformance fatigue syndrome.

“So there were loads of things that were getting chucked out here and there. It was a lot of working with different psychologists, working with different specialists in terms of nutrition and recovery. I got an oxygen tent put in my house.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EektJ_0gILdUG100
Illustration: Guardian Design

Opening up publicly brought people who have had similar experiences into her orbit. “I had some amazing people reach out to me and speak to me,” she says. “Not just women’s football fans, other competitors who have gone through very similar things to me, psychologists reaching out saying they’re working with players who have the exact same feelings. That helped me to understand this isn’t just a normal type of fatigue, it’s fatigue that loads of competitors get throughout their career.

“I had a marathon runner reach out to me, another footballer, a rower, it was loads of different sports reaching out, saying: ‘I felt this actually helped me, this helped me, and this helped me,’ so it gave me loads of ideas that I could use. I wouldn’t have got that if they hadn’t announced what was wrong and I think that was a really big part in my journey to getting back.”

That there is no quick fix is still “a concern” because there is no way of definitively preventing its return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDRS1_0gILdUG100
Fran Kirby celebrates after scoring for England against Germany in February. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

“This is something I’ve dealt with for probably five or six years of my career; it’s not something that just happened in February, it’s been an ongoing feeling that I’ve experienced,” Kirby says. “So I’ve kind of learnt now what the triggers are, when I start to feel a certain way, and how I can prevent that from happening … it’s really important to listen to your body and when you need to take a break, you take a break and really benefit from it.”

At the Euros she has a chance to reward those who invested time and energy into helping her.

“The biggest drivers, of course, are your family and your friends but I have to say the club [Chelsea] and England were incredible,” she says. “I was seeing a different specialist every day to pinpoint exactly what was going on, getting into the oxygen tent, getting to go to Barcelona to meet some of the best doctors in sport. It’s something that I can’t ever be more thankful for … hopefully, I can get on the pitch and show why I’ve been selected and go and win a trophy.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Roe v Wade has been overturned. Here’s what this will mean

The story is not about the supreme court. Today, the sword that has long been hanging over American women’s heads finally fell: the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the nationwide right to an abortion. This has long been expected, and long dreaded, by those in the reproductive rights movement, and it has long been denied by those who wished to downplay the court’s extremist lurch. The coming hours will be consumed with finger pointing and recriminations. But the story is not about who was right and who was wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Emma Hayes
Person
Fran Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Oxygen Tent
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Uvalde cops: ‘What were they waiting for? The invincible star from Mario?’

In the month since the shooting at Robb elementary in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two adults, revelations about the police response to the crisis have led to public outcry and a Texas safety chief to call the operation an “abject failure”. “This story keeps getting worse and worse,” said Trevor Noah on Tuesday’s Daily Show. “Every single time we learn something, it gets worse and worse.”
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall set to divorce – report

The billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall, a former top model, are reportedly set to divorce. The New York Times cited two anonymous sources for its report on the coming split. It said a spokesman for Murdoch did not comment while representatives for Hall could not be reached.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Netherlands
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

'Outpouring of love' for Corby girl, 5, with rare cancer

The family of a five-year-old girl with a rare form of cancer said there has been an "outpouring of love and kindness" from the public. Last month, Florence Bark from Corby, Northamptonshire, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and she will need a bone marrow transplant. A fundraising page...
CANCER
The Guardian

Rail workers and what they earn: who are the real fat cats?

As rail workers from the RMT union strike over pay and conditions, government ministers have said they are already particularly well paid. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, cited an average salary of £44,000 – a figure that includes the train drivers, who are not part of this week’s national strike. However, rail bosses account for eight of 10 of the highest paid people in the public sector, while chief executives of private rail firms take home even more. So who exactly earns what in the railway?
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Widower wins right to have baby using embryo created with his late wife

A 38-year-old widower has won a landmark legal case giving him the right to have a baby with a surrogate using the last remaining embryo created with his late wife. Ted Jennings and his wife, Fern-Marie Choya, had spent years trying to have children and had sought fertility treatment, but Choya died suddenly while pregnant with twin girls in 2019. The fertility regulator, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), rejected Jennings’s request to be able to use their last frozen embryo to start a family because Choya had not given written consent for posthumous surrogacy.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

328K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy