Berea man accused of shooting woman in the head

Laurel County Sheriff John Root has released the identity of the person killed in a car crash. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on KY-1394. Investigators say the car ran into a fence and turned over, ejecting some of the passengers. 18-year-old Jodie Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial report said two were ejected and two were trapped inside when the car turned over. Three of them were taken to the UK Medical Center in a helicopter. Investigators said one had life-threatening injuries, two had serious injuries and one was uninjured. The investigation is continuing.

1 DAY AGO