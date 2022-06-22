Berea man accused of shooting woman in the head

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence in the Bryan Station area of Lexington Friday afternoon. A Lexington police officer noticed a car in the parking lot of the Bryan Station Inn that matched the description of a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio, police said.
Georgetown Pediatrics is now offering the Pfizer vaccine for children under five years old and doctors are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Wayne County responded to two fires in the same building early Friday morning. The building is located on North Main Street in downtown Monticello, next to the Wayne County Courthouse. Officials said the fire first broke out overnight and was quickly put out by...
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal grand jury indicted a Kentucky state trooper. Trooper Michael Howell faces counts of conspiracy and obstruction. The indictment said Howell and another trooper lied about punching a person in custody several times in the face. Howell worked out of the London post. The incident...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer is recovering after being attacked by a police dog. Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at the department’s K-9 training facility on Byrd Thurman Drive. We’re told an officer was cleaning out a kennel when they were attacked by a police...
Laurel County Sheriff John Root has released the identity of the person killed in a car crash. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on KY-1394. Investigators say the car ran into a fence and turned over, ejecting some of the passengers. 18-year-old Jodie Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial report said two were ejected and two were trapped inside when the car turned over. Three of them were taken to the UK Medical Center in a helicopter. Investigators said one had life-threatening injuries, two had serious injuries and one was uninjured. The investigation is continuing.
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Southern Kentucky have issued a Golden Alert for a woman who went missing Thursday evening. Officials with the Somerset Police Department issued the alert late Thursday evening for 42-year-old Kelli J. Whelan, who was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Whelan was last seen...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a murder suspect. Police say 40-year-old Robert Okorley is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal mischief, and possessing a handgun as a felon in connection with the November 2021 homicide of Jesse Jimenez. The arrest citation says...
STEARNS, Ky. (WVLT) - A Scott County family asked for help in the search for their loved one who has been missing since Saturday, June 18. Darlene Chitwood was last seen at Big Blue Tires in Stearns, Kentucky. ”It’s been a nightmare,” said Chitwood’s daughter, Chelsey Daugherty.
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews are continuing to battle a large fire in downtown Monticello. According to the Monticello Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 3 AM Friday morning. The fire chief says the fire is contained, but not extinguished. One person was hurt in the fire...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An after-hours party at a Lexington park ended in gunfire and two lives were lost. This week, we’re kicking off the Crime Stoppers summer initiative where the organization is offering a substantial increase in rewards for unsolved 2022 homicides. Detectives described the scene...
LONDON, KY (June 21, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Brent France and shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Larry Settle age 74 of London on Tuesday morning June 21, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM. The arrest occurred on...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A man is fighting for his life after a group of men brutally attacked him while he was walking home. WKYT reports Logan Parsons was walking with his fiancé and two other friends on June 19 when the attack happened. According to Parsons’ family,...
