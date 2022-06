The PGA Tour is in Cromwell, Connecticut this weekend for the Travelers Championship. The course is one of the shorter ones on the tour but carries an $8.3 million purse. Some of golf's best talent will look to get a win at TPC River Highlands this weekend. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy will play in this event, along with other notables like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns.

CROMWELL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO