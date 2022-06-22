ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Afghanistan earthquake: 1,000 killed, 1,500 hurt in 6.1 magnitude quake, reports say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhJEl_0gILc2uN00

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least 1,000 people are dead and 1,500 are hurt after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The earthquake struck a mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people, according to The Associated Press. The temblor, which could be felt as far as 310 miles away, destroyed structures in rural Khost and Paktika provinces, the AP reported.

The quake was Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades, and officials said the toll could rise. An estimated 1,500 others were reported injured, the state-run news agency told AP.

The quake was centered in Paktika province, about 31 miles southwest of the city of Khost, according to neighboring Pakistan’s Meteorological Department. Experts put its depth at just 6 miles. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage.

At least 2,000 homes have been destroyed, where on average every household has seven or eight people living in it, said Ramiz Alakbarov, the U.N. deputy special representative to Afghanistan.

Taliban government deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi took to social media to urge “all agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe,” the AP reported. Meanwhile, Ramiz Alakbarov, the United Nations’ resident coordinator in Afghanistan, tweeted that the agency is “assessing the needs and responding” in the quake’s aftermath.

“Our condolences to the families of (the) deceased, response is on its way,” he wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Powerful earthquake kills at least 255 in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul, Afghanistan — A strong earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 255 people, authorities said. An additional 250 people were injured, according to the Reuters news agency. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that hit Paktika province, but it comes as the international community...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Houses destroyed after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

Dozens of houses were destroyed and at least 280 people were killed after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Patika province in Afghanistan on Wednesday morning (22 June), the nation's state-run news agency Bakhtar has said.Bakhtar's director general Abdul Wahid Rayan said that at least 90 houses have been destroyed and people were believed to be trapped underneath rubble.Tremors from the earthquake were felt in other areas of Afghanistan as well as Pakistan and India.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Deadly Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan (PHOTOS)

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, killing at least 1,000 and injuring 1,500 more. Photos show crumbling homes and rubble in streets after the earthquake hit while locals slept, with the government advising that the death toll would likely rise. According to disaster management chief Maulawi Sharafuddin Muslim, entire villages have been destroyed.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Pakistan#Taliban#Kabul#The Associated Press#Ap#Meteorological Department#U N#The United Nations
The Independent

Afghanistan earthquake: Taliban appeals to world for international aid after death toll hits 1000

The Taliban on Thursday appealed for international aid as Afghanistan deals with the aftermath of a massive earthquake that killed at least 1,000 people.“When such a big incident happens in any country, there is a need for help from other countries. It is very difficult for us to be able to respond to this huge incident,” Sharafuddin Muslim, Taliban’s deputy minister of state for disaster management, said.There are fears that rescue and aid efforts could be complicated due to the lack of formal government under the Taliban and the unceremonious dumping of the country by the west.The earthquake measuring...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Afghanistan: Fears earthquake aid efforts may become ‘chaotic’ under Taliban regime

Aid efforts in response to a huge earthquake in Afghanistan that killed at least 1,000 people could become “chaotic” because of the lack of formal government under the Taliban, it is feared. Houses were reduced to rubble and bodies swathed in blankets lay on the ground after the magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked Paktika province on Wednesday.An unknown number of survivors remain stuck under rubble and in outlying areas, health and aid workers said, and rescue operations were complicated by difficult conditions including heavy rains, landslides and many villages being nestled in inaccessible hillside areas.The death toll is expected to...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nationalinterest.org

Taliban Struggles to Respond to Major Earthquake in Afghanistan

Taliban officials urged the international community to assist areas harmed by the earthquake. Following a major earthquake in Afghanistan’s southeastern Paktika and Khost provinces—the country’s most significant natural disaster in more than twenty years—the Taliban-led government has struggled to mount humanitarian relief efforts and has appealed to the international community for assistance, in a major test of the group’s ability to react quickly to an unpredicted crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 1,150 following aftershock

An aftershock shook a hard-hit area of eastern Afghanistan on Friday, two days after an earthquake rattled the region, razing hundreds of mud-brick homes and killing 1,150 people, according to state media. Pakistan’s Meteorological Department reported a 4.2 magnitude quake in southeastern Afghanistan that state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported took...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Worst natural disaster in eight years kills 1,000 in Afghanistan

At least 1,000 people have been killed and hundreds more injured after a powerful earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan overnight, setting off a new humanitarian crisis in a country already facing a crumbling economy and hunger. The eastern Paktika province was the worst hit, Sharafuddin Muslim, the deputy state minister for...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Afghanistan Ends Search For Survivors Of Earthquake That Killed 1,000

Authorities in Afghanistan have ended the search for survivors of an earthquake that killed 1,000 people, a senior official said on Friday, adding that supplies of medicine and other critical aid were inadequate. About 2,000 people were injured and 10,000 houses were partially or completely destroyed in Wednesday's earthquake in...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
74K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy