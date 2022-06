A council is being urged to reopen a secondary school which closed in 2019. The school was shut after it was rated 'inadequate' and pupil numbers fell. A working group from the Burnham Parish Council has been urging Buckinghamshire Council to re-open the shutdown E-ACT Academy in Opendale Road to serve the village’s children. The group wants the school to open back up, under new management.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO