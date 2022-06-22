ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MTA Hero stops panhandler from scamming and intimidating passengers

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

This week's MTA Hero helped stop subway customers from being intimidated and scammed.

Station Supervisor Sabuj Shill didn't hesitate when he saw something fishy.

He was working at the 23rd Street F station when he saw a panhandler holding the gate open and charging people to go through.

He called the MetroCard Fraud Task Force and that eventually led to the panhandler's arrest.

The MTA says Shill's actions went above and beyond his day-to-day duties.

Comments / 6

Gwendolyn Porter
2d ago

He should be careful. Fools always return to the scene of the crime. Does the MTA worker have bear 🐻 spray? He may need it.

Reply
5
Lee
2d ago

I'm glad he stood up because alot of people act like they don't see he stop a situation that could've potentially been worse so I'm glad he made that call and got that bully arrested

Reply
4
Mordechai Czellak
2d ago

It's sickening to see. Now a middle aged white guy going car by car with the same story.I've been without a Job since I lost my job three months ago. No benefits. please help,"Meanwhile there are HIRING Signs everywhere in the city.

Reply
2
 

