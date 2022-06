It’s time for another Furbaby Friday. This week, meet Rogue, one of NHA’s longest residents on the adoption floor!. She is a 10-month-old Mountain Cur mix who weighs 38 pounds. Just one look at her and that beautiful brindle coat and you can’t help but wonder… What else is she mixed with? Maybe Terrier? Maybe Hound? Maybe Clown? All The Above? All we really know is that she’s totally mixed with sweetness, love, energy, and silliness!

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO