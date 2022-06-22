ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 features a prequel callback that the internet is loving

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 ! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale finally saw the Jedi Master say his most famous line – and the internet is loving it. Towards the very end of the episode, Uncle Owen invites Obi-Wan to finally meet young Luke Skywalker. The Jedi introduces himself with an iconic prequel meme: "hello there."

"HE DID ITTTT STAR WARS STANS WE WONNNNNN," is one person's excited response , while another is just as thrilled: "'HELLO THERE' YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS"

"HE SAID THE LINE. HELLO THERE TO YOU 2 OBI WAN," says someone else .  "HE DID IT HE SAID THE THING HE SAID THE THING," cheers another fan .

It's not just a fun callback to the meme, though. As another fan has noticed , the line also brings the show full circle with A New Hope: "'Hello there'" the first thing he said when he first met Luke in Kenobi series and when he saw Luke again in A New Hope"

"He waited 10 years… Never meeting the boy he was vowed to protect… And when he finally got the chance… He said this… Now that's Obi-Wan Kenobi" is someone else's thoughts .

The episode also featured a huge Darth Vader moment that had the internet losing it, as well as the return of Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn – so it's safe to say that the show ended with a bang.

There's no word yet on an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 , but you can read all about the chances of more through the link. For everything coming soon from the galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, and catch up on the saga on Disney Plus .

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Says George Lucas Made Him Invent Wattanese Overnight

There is little doubt that the Star Wars Universe has its share of aliens who speak in their own unique language. However, there's one specific language that was created not by writers but by Hayden Christensen! The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has just revealed that he had to improvise Wattanese in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones!
MOVIES
CNET

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Really Blew the Ending

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show's biggest problem was its own existence, but it handled that problem brilliantly -- right up until the ending. I had a blast seeing grizzled Ewan McGregor take on terrifying Darth Vader in a pacy, action-packed Star Wars series, but in the episode 6 finale the whole thing just fizzled out.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Finale Duel Completes a Deeper Star Wars Story Arc About Vader's Helmet

Lucasfilm released the final episode of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series on Disney+ earlier today, and some of the moments are pure glee. The series tied up all of their loose ends while adding something very special to Star Wars lore. During the episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi has his second face-off with Darth Vader and after a tough battle he defeated Anakin Skywalker in a duel yet again. By the end of the battle, Darth Vader lost half of his mask and a fan noticed a very meaningful trend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Reacts to Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu Claims

Hayden Christensen may have had a hand in Samuel L. Jackson's Star Wars death, but the Darth Vader actor agrees with fan theories Mace Windu did not die. Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) pledges himself to the dark side teachings of the Sith Lord Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, severing Windu's hand before Darth Sidious seemingly throws the electrocuted Mace to his death. But Jackson has argued that the powerful Jedi Master is still alive, recently telling MTV News, "There's a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars."
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet#Callback#Prequel#Star Wars Movies#Wonnnnnn#Qui Gon Jinn
digitalspy.com

Star Wars releasing Darth Vader helmet light for Obi-Wan

Disney has announced a Darth Vader helmet light just in time for the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Star Wars fans can now place pre-orders for the Darth Vader Light with Sound, courtesy of Zavvi for £22.99 ahead of a July 31, 2022 release date. This battery-powered light is shaped...
MOVIES
TVLine

Star Wars Vet Says Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Cameo Was Out of 'Respect for George Lucas — Plus, Ewan Is a Pal'

Click here to read the full article. The following contains a casting spoiler from the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale on Disney+. From early on in the first episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s title character was seen trying to commune with Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi Master under whom he trained as in the first prequel trilogy movie, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. But to no avail. Until, that is, Obi-Wan had clashed not once but twice again with Darth Vader aka his onetime padawan Anakin Skywalker, and arrived at a bit of bittersweet closure following their second lightsaber duel within the Disney+...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
WWD

Margot Robbie Channels ‘Barbie’ in Starry Pink Statement Pants in New Movie Set Photo

Click here to read the full article. Margot Robbie is living in a Barbie world. On Tuesday, new photos of the actress on the set of her upcoming movie “Barbie” surfaced online, showing her in a hot pink vest and matching flared pants, both of which were adorned with glittering star designs. She also wore a pink paisley scarf around her neck and her long blond hair down in loose waves.More from WWDThe 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the London 'Eternals' PremiereBleak, Post-Apocalyptic Fashion Is Making a Comeback Robbie will star as the titular character in the movie, which will...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Star Wars Legend Makes Hair-Raising Return in Finale

Warning: If you haven't seen the finale episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, this article contains major spoilers so read at your own risk. Star Wars' latest hit series Obi-Wan Kenobi has reached its conclusion and it had everything a bonafide fanboy could ask for and more. From thrilling action and a load of Easter Eggs to a pretty satisfying ending, Episode VI was undoubtedly the perfect precursor to the original trilogy.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Wesley Snipes Addresses His MCU Return to the Blade Reboot

Earlier this year, multi-awarded actor Mahershala Ali was confirmed to play Marvel's well-known vampire-slayer, Blade. Previously played by Wesley Snipes, the reboot will reportedly begin filming this July, however, fans have also wondered whether Snipes would return for a major role in the reboot. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com,...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

New Planet of the Apes movie could start another trilogy

The Planet of the Apes franchise has been gracing our screens for more than 50 years now, and the most recent trilogy of action movies, which kicked off in 2011, were near perfect. With a new Apes movie in development though, we could see the start of a whole new trilogy of disaster movies in the primate cinematic universe.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

John Carpenter calls controversial The Thing screenings “horrible”

Fathom Events, who put on special screenings that bring classic films back to cinemas, has been mired in controversy over the last few days due to showing one of the best horror movies – The Thing – in the wrong aspect ratio and in poor quality. The film’s director John Carpenter, who deeply cares about the widescreen experience, has now weighed in. Fathom Events has said that they will be showing the film again, in the correct aspect ratio.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy