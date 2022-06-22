ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Refreshing break from humidity

By Chris Gloninger
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Rainy and perhaps storm stretch for some of us Thursday night into Friday. Cool, sunny weather returns Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Turning hot again by mid-week next week. Summary:. Quiet for the next 24-hours....

www.kcci.com

KCCI.com

Cloudy skies Friday afternoon in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. More storms Friday Night into Saturday Morning (some strong) It’s a quiet and nice start to the day. Today’s weather is pleasant, temperatures will climb to near 90 again this afternoon. Humidity upticks slightly today, with a bigger jump in dewpoints by Friday. Thunderstorms develop late tonight and will progress slowly into SW Iowa by early Friday a.m.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

More comfortable temps in the metro the next few days

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A bit more comfortable the next couple of days. Widespread thunderstorms looking likely into early Friday and more storms possible Saturday. Temperatures gradually warm up by mid-week next week. Summary:. An isolated thunderstorm is possible along the Missouri state-line this...
98.1 KHAK

Topgolf Announces They’re Building First Iowa Facility

There has been nothing short of an explosion of announcements about technology-enabled golf facilities in the state of Iowa. However, the leader is clearly Topgolf, and they're finally coming to Iowa. Topgolf announced in a press release today that they'll be building the first Topgolf venue in the state of...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

First-time unemployment claims drop in Iowa; continuing claims rise

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of Iowans filing for unemployment for the first time dropped. Just under 1,400 Iowans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week. That's almost 200 fewer than the week before. At the same time, continuing unemployment claims continue to rise. There were more than...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Iowa Average Gas Price Drops For First Time In Weeks

For the first time in weeks, the price for gasoline in Iowa declined, but only slightly, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa. As of Wednesday, June 22, the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped six cents to $4.70 per gallon. This price is a $1.83 higher than this time last year but is still below the national average of $4.96 per gallon, which was down five cents from last week. Retail diesel prices in Iowa climbed 11 cents to $5.44 per gallon, compared to $3.06 one year ago. Statewide prices were 37 cents below the national average of $5.81 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.16. Natural gas prices plunged 84 cents to $6.77 per MMBtu at the Henry Hub reporting site.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Couple Wins Nearly $400,000 From Iowa Lottery

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids couple is choosing a lump sum payment instead of $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Chuck and Sherry Thomas won a Lucky for Life drawing last November. The Iowa Lottery says they are choosing to take the one-time payment of just under $400,000 instead of the annual payments. Lucky for Life tickets cost $2, and there are nightly drawings.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs2iowa.com

I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Remembering the deadly Florida condo collapse 1 year later

SURFSIDE, Fla. — It's been one year since 98 lives were lost when a condominium building collapsed at 1:22 a.m. in Surfside, Florida. Family members, friends, loved ones and law enforcement officials are gathering in South Florida to remember the victims. On Thursday, a judge gave final approval to...
SURFSIDE, FL
theperrynews.com

Iowa DNR fines Wiese Industries $3,000 for permit violations

Wiese Industries, the Perry maker of farm tillage tools, has been fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for actions that “threaten the integrity of the DNR’s air quality program,” according to an administrative consent order filed this month. The penalties stem from DNR...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Inflation is causing some Iowans to give up their pets

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Inflation is forcing some Iowans to surrender their pets to local animal shelters. Julie Skellenger is the manager of Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. Before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, she received three calls from people looking to surrender their pet. That call is becoming so...
INDIANOLA, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Woman Seriously Injured in Nodaway County Crash

MARYVILLE, MO – An Iowa woman sustained serious injuries when her vehicle struck another pickup and then left the roadway last night in Nodaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year old Jordyn Miller of Glenwood, Iowa was southbound on US 71, 2 miles north of Maryville when her vehicle’ mirror struck the towed unit of a pickup driven by 39-year old Cory Money of Maryville. Miller travelled off the roadway and went airborne over a creek. She continued through a barb wire fence and into a corn field where the vehicle came to rest. She was taken to Mosaic in St. Joseph.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO

