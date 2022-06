The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating why a car went off the road in Pembroke and struck a parked van in the parking lot of 857 Main Road at about 5:46 p.m. on Thursday. According to Pembroke Fire Chief Jamie Waff, the vehicle was traveling east on Main Road when it left the roadway and struck an employee’s van that was parked at the Kutter’s Cheese Factory Store.

