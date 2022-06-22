ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

One person still missing after water rescue in Monroe County

WNEP-TV 16
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEfforts are ongoing to find a person...

www.wnep.com

wrnjradio.com

No injuries reported after garage fire in Warren County

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in the garage of a Warren County home Friday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The blaze was reported at 12:34 p.m. at a residence on Harmony Station Road, Slota...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after Pa. Turnpike crash near Allentown Service Plaza

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - One person was killed in a crash that shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for several hours Friday night. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on the southbound side of the turnpike near the Allentown Service Plaza. Two vehicles were involved, state police said,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car crashes into pole on William Penn Highway

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Part of William Penn Highway in Northampton County was shut down overnight after a car crashed into a utility pole. It happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block, not far from the Bethman Road intersection in Bethlehem Township. A crew on the scene said...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-84 reopens after fatal multi-vehicle crash

DINGMANS FERRY, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT announced that Interstate 84 completely reopened at 7:30 pm after a fatal multi-vehicle crash. PennDOT announced that the interstate was closed from 12:00 pm to 7:30 pm. An official from the Pike County Coroner’s office told Eyewitness News they were called to the scene for a report of a […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person taken into custody after incident in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police officers have taken a person into custody after an incident in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon. County dispatchers said officers were sent to the 200 block of Delaware Lane around 11:45 a.m. A photojournalist for 69 News says he could see police cars, an ambulance, and an armored vehicle at the scene.
WHITEHALL, PA
Newswatch 16

Troopers shoot, kill man after standoff in Monroe County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Troopers shot and killed a man after an hours-long standoff Thursday night in Monroe County. According to state police, a woman called 911 around 8 p.m., saying her husband locked himself inside a room in their home in Jackson Township, near Bartonsville, threatening to kill himself and shoot police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man shot to death by state police after armed standoff in Poconos, authorities say

A 59-year-old Monroe County man was shot dead by police late Thursday night during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun, Pennsylvania State Police report. Authorities were notified at 8:04 p.m. that Keith Carrol had locked himself in a bedroom of a home in the 500 block of High Point Drive in Jackson Township, a news release said. His wife told police he was threatening suicide and to harm police, authorities said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Rescuers search for missing swimmer in Delaware River

MINISINK HILLS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— National Park Service rangers and seven other fire departments/search teams are searching the Delaware River for a missing 23-year-old man in Monroe County. National Park Service officials said Christopher Schofield from Stroudsburg was attempting to swim cross the Delaware River near Prices Landing with two other people when he began […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Family begs for answers in Stroudsburg missing woman case

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a missing woman in the Poconos is speaking out after 25 days have passed with no sign of her. 45-year-old Dana Smithers has been missing for nearly a month and was last seen on Stokes Avenue. Eyewitness News spoke to Smithers’ daughter-in-law about what Dana was doing that […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
wrnjradio.com

Driver taken to hospital following crash in Warren County

HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The driver of a vehicle was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Warren County Wednesday night, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash happened at 8:13 p.m. in the 400 block of Mount Herman Road in...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man wanted in Morris County arrested after crashing in Byram Township

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A man with an outstanding warrant in Morris County was arrested after crashing in Byram Township, police said Thursday. On May 30, police responded to Tomahawk Lake for a report of an individual who locked their keys in their vehicle. When the officer arrived, police observed a separate vehicle that had crashed into a ditch, police said.
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Drunk driver arrested in liquor store parking lot in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police found him parked in a Byram Township liquor store parking lot Wednesday, authorities said. On June 22, a police officer observed an occupied vehicle parked in the Liquor Factory, located at...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Police seeking identity of hit-and-run suspect

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Kingston Police Department said they are attempting to identify a female suspect they say was involved in a hit and run in Luzerne County. Officials said the woman was involved in a motor vehicle hit and run that took place on Warren Avenue in Kingston on June 1 around 3:10 […]
KINGSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Troopers fatally shoot armed man in Poconos, police say

JACKSON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police shot and killed a man Thursday night in the Poconos. The agency said 59-year-old Keith Carroll was armed with a 9mm handgun. Police tell us it was Carroll's wife Isabel who called 9-1-1 shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, telling them Carroll was depressed and locked in a room with a gun. Officers quickly responded to the house on Highpoint Dr. in Jackson Township, Monroe County, and while they were able to communicate with him, they said he was intoxicated and made threats against himself and the officers.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

One dead after standoff, officer-involved shooting, PSP investigates

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say an hours-long standoff in Monroe County ended with officers firing their weapons. On Thursday just after 8:00 p.m. police say they were called to a home in the 510 block of High Point Drive in Jackson Township after receiving information that a man barricaded himself […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

