One person still missing after water rescue in Monroe County

JACKSON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police shot and killed a man Thursday night in the Poconos. The agency said 59-year-old Keith Carroll was armed with a 9mm handgun. Police tell us it was Carroll's wife Isabel who called 9-1-1 shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, telling them Carroll was depressed and locked in a room with a gun. Officers quickly responded to the house on Highpoint Dr. in Jackson Township, Monroe County, and while they were able to communicate with him, they said he was intoxicated and made threats against himself and the officers.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO