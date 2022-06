BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College will be making modifications to the entrance of the campus. Southern University will have a new gateway at the main entrance at Harding Boulevard to the campus. Officials will have more detailed information about the master plan after their meeting at the Valdry Center for Philanthropy on Tuesday, June 28.

