NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/21

By Nate Bouda
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears placed G Dakota Dozier on injured reserve. (NFLTR) Bears signed...

A Julio Jones-Matt LaFleur reunion sounds just right

The Green Bay Packers have $17M in cap space. In these presumably final years of the Aaron Rodgers era, the franchise is going to try and chase that Vince Lombardi Trophy just like they have been doing each of the previous three seasons. After the losses of franchise legend Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team was forced to address the receiver position this offseason. Green Bay added veteran Sammy Watkins and three rookie receivers, including second-rounder Christian Watson out of North Dakota State. But teams can never have enough quality pass-catchers in the NFL nowadays. Julio Jones is still sitting out there as a free agent. Reuniting with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur makes perfect sense for the future Hall of Famer.
Lamar Jackson Has Already Made His Intentions Crystal Clear

There seems to be no sense of urgency within the Baltimore Ravens front office regarding Lamar Jackson‘s contract situation. The former Louisville standout will be playing the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23,016,000. If no deal is made, Jackson can walk away in free...
Seahawks, Browns QB Baker Mayfield reportedly have 'mutual' interest

Despite all kinds of rumors and reports suggesting otherwise, quarterback Baker Mayfield remains attached to the Cleveland Browns heading into the final weekend of June following the controversial March trade for Deshaun Watson. Even if Watson receives a lengthy suspension regarding much-publicized allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, as many expect he will, Cleveland has journeyman Jacoby Brissett preparing to start as it looks to trade Mayfield and his fully guaranteed $18.858 million salary for 2022.
NFL Insider Brings Up A Fascinating Patrick Mahomes Question

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face a different challenge this season. He won’t have All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill lining up with him after the Chiefs traded him to the Miami Dolphins. The team brought in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to fill the void that “Cheetah”...
Report: Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled for disciplinary hearing on Tuesday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to have a hearing with disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson on Tuesday, ESPN reported Saturday. The hearing will center on the 26 women who accused Watson of unwanted advances and inappropriate sexual conduct during massage appointments during his time with the Houston Texas.
Draft-day trades: Grizzlies make two deals involving four first-rounders

The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the busiest teams during the NBA Draft in Thursday night, reportedly making deals involving four first-round picks and two veteran players. The Grizzlies first sent the 22nd and 29th overall picks to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 19th pick, which Memphis used on Wake Forest forward Jake LaRavia.
Peyton Manning: Broncos' Russell Wilson, Colts' Matt Ryan will handle high expectations well

Back in early April, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning explained how he had spoken with one-time Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson "a number of times" after Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Manning was attached to the Indianapolis Colts from 1998 through the 2011 NFL season before he joined the Broncos and ultimately guided them to a Super Bowl title, so he knows a thing or two about winning the biggest of games under the brightest of spotlights with multiple franchises.
3 Reasons Davante Adams Rightfully Wanted Out Of Green Bay

With summer here, and football inching closer to kicking off, some Green Bay Packers fans are still mad about losing Davante Adams. The star receiver, who helped Aaron Rodgers take back-to-back MVP awards, made the choice to go to Las Vegas. That choice was the right one to make, as...
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo hoping for 'quick resolution' with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have not traded Jimmy Garoppolo, and they have been open about the way his shoulder injury impacted their plans. Now that the veteran quarterback is getting close to making a return, it sounds like he could be dealt in the near future. Garoppolo is expected to...
Reds players wear Tommy Pham-themed T-shirts before game vs. Giants

Tommy Pham’s Cincinnati Reds teammates apparently aren’t letting the fantasy football feud between Pham and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson go. Earlier in June, some Giants players wore T-shirts with the message “Stashing players on the IR isn’t cheating” in support of Pederson. Pham had slapped Pederson in May over accusations that Pederson cheated in their fantasy football league (video here).
A rookie linebacker could have a major impact on the Giants defense in 2022

The New York Giants rebuilt their defense this offseason. They hired a new defensive coordinator in Wink Martindale and drastically altered their defensive personnel. The departure of many staters and the addition of new talents will lead to many position battles and opportunities for young players to make an impact. Rookie linebacker Micah McFadden is one of those young players that could have a major impact on the Giants’ defense in 2022.
Latest On Browns QB Baker Mayfield

“It’s quiet, for now,” one anonymous league source told Wilson. While the Panthers held talks with the Browns regarding a deal for Mayfield during the draft, Wilson says that they are not regarded as a likely destination as the Seahawks are. Wilson adds that there’s mutual interest between...
Cardinals Manager Comments On A Struggling Pitcher

After jumping on the Milwaukee Brewers early on Thursday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals couldn’t keep the powerful Milwaukee lineup at bay as the Brewers rallied to win 6-4 and split the four-game series. With the loss, the Cards fell to 40-32 and dropped into a first-place tie in...
Broncos Rookie Boldly Sounds Off on Russell Wilson

By choosing to wear jersey number 27, former University of Pittsburgh cornerback Damarri Mathis stands out on the Denver Broncos' defense. Such is the gravity of the digits that seeing them on a defensive back in orange and blue immediately demands a high level of play and a fierce commitment to the cause.
Arizona Cardinals win total: Contender or pretender?

The Arizona Cardinals made the playoffs last season but bowed out pretty meekly to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. Nevertheless, they won 11 games (finishing second in the division) so the fact that their win total is set at 9.5 with +135 to the over is pretty interesting (until you look deeper).
Steelers Have 1 Major Lingering Question Before Training Camp

It’s all systems go for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they gear up for the 2022 NFL season. They have retained their top players, especially Minkah Fitzpatrick, who became the league’s highest-paid safety thanks to his four-year, $73.6 million extension. Likewise, they also brought in defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi...
