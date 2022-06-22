ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune Part 2 Casts Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot

By Ryan Leston
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLéa Seydoux will be perfecting her sand walk for Dune: Part Two. According to Variety, the 36-year-old No Time to Die star has been cast in the second part of director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, Dune. She’ll be playing Lady Margot – the Bene Gesserit wife of...

www.ign.com

