ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

What this Beverly beach teaches us about slavery in Massachusetts

By WBUR
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

About 30 miles north of Boston, there’s a small, craggy beach. In the surrounding city of Beverly, there’s a legend about an enslaved Black man who, as the story goes, lived on a nearby cliff from the 1660s until the 1740s. His name was Robin Mingo. According...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

These New England boardwalks are worth a visit this summer

Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Beverly, MA
Lifestyle
Beverly, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Beverly, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Medford, MA
Boston, MA
Education
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Under the Cambridge side of the Longfellow Bridge, a hidden treasure

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Trophy Room under the Longfellow Bridge is located on the Cambridge side of the bridge. It is accessible to the public 24/7. Steampunk Museum/Palmer, MA: Located in the Palmer village of Thorndike, the museum is located in a former church. Those interested in learning more about Bruce and Melanie Rosenbaum's design business and their art can visit their website for more: www.modvic.com.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Black People#Beaches#Aunt Becky#Endicott College
NECN

Progressive Dem. Sonia Chang-Díaz Leaves Mass. Governor's Race

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz left the Massachusetts governor's race on Thursday, though she said she would keep her name on the ballot for the Democratic primary. Chang-Díaz qualified for the ballot at the state Democratic convention but had consistently been trailing in the polls behind Attorney General Maura Healey. Massachusetts' primary elections are set for Tuesday, Sept. 6.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat the Most Incredible Greek Food in Boston

Greek food is hands down one of my favorite foods. There is so much to love: the olives, the Feta cheese, the pita bread, and the various dips and spreads. I’m always on the lookout for good Greek restaurants. While visiting the city, I was craving Greek food, so I scoped out the best Greek restaurants in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

$181,000 household income needed to buy median-priced home in Mass.

BOSTON – It's becoming more difficult to buy a home, and a recent study by Harvard University investigated the reasons why. The study, performed by the Joint Center For Housing Studies of Harvard University, found that a buyer looking for a home in the Greater Boston area needed an annual household income of more than $181,000 to purchase a median-priced home. That statistic was calculated based on putting 3.5% down and on a 30-year fixed rate. It has now served as a stark reminder of the seemingly growing hurdles between house hunting and home ownership. "I thought moving from California to Massachusetts we would...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hundreds evacuated as fire strikes Boston high-rise

BOSTON — Hundreds of construction workers were evacuated from a downtown high-rise on Congress Street, Friday, as a fire struck the 20th floor of the 43 story building that’s currently under construction. Annisha Simpson is a carpenter working on the building. Simpson was on the 32nd floor when...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston city councilor faces backlash for ‘anti-Semitic’ tweet

The city councilor apologized, but critics say the tweet plays into anti-Semitic tropes. A Boston city councilor is facing backlash after she sent a tweet Thursday morning that critics say plays on anti-Semitic tropes. First-term Councilor Kendra Lara, who is from and represents the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, tweeted and later...
BOSTON, MA
thebostonsun.com

Fr. Unni Takes Temporary Sabbatical From St. Cecilia Parish

Fr. John Unni of Saint Cecilia Parish is leaving on sabbatical at the end of June, but will return in late September. According to the Saint Cecilia website, Fr. Unni was selected as a Barr Fellow in 2019 via the program that recognizes the city’s leaders. The two-year program culminates in an individual sabbatical for Fr. Unni that takes him to Italy and France ahead of the “group learning journey,” which was delayed due to the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy