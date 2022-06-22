ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Man Commits Violent Acts Against Employees At Sayville Movie Theater, Police Say

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Sb6a_0gILWpCb00
Sayville Cinemas at 103 Railroad Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man committed violent acts against two movie theater employees, including a teenager, police announced.

A physical altercation in Sayville occurred outside Sayville Cinemas, located at 103 Railroad Ave., between a female employee and a customer on Saturday, June 18, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

East Islip resident Donald Ahlers Jr., age 55, grabbed and squeezed the female employee’s neck and after a 16-year-old employee tried to intervene, he attacked the boy, punching him in the head and gouging his eye, said police.

Following an investigation by Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers, Ahlers Jr., was identified and arrested on Tuesday, June 21 at the Fifth Precinct at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Ahlers Jr. was charged with:

  • Third-degree assault,
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing,
  • Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, June 22.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Suspect In East Hampton Assault

If you recognize this man, police on Long Island want to hear from you. East Hampton Police said he’s accused of assaulting another person early Saturday, June 18, near Atwell Street and Muir Boulevard in East Hampton. The assault left the victim with serious injuries, according to police. Investigators...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct#Long Island#Movie Theater#Island Man#Violent Crime#First District Court#Daily Voice
fox5ny.com

Enraged moviegoer chokes employee at Long Island theater

NEW YORK - Police in Suffolk County say they have arrested a man for allegedly choking and punching two employees of a movie theater last week. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Donald Ahlers Jr., 55, of East Islip, got into a physical altercation with employees of the Sayville Cinemas on Railroad Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. on June 18.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Medford petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month. Three men allegedly stole a TV, hover boards and pool equipment from Target, located at...
MEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead 15-Year-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island teen. Marilin Regalado, age 15, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence on Wednesday, June 22 at 9 a.m. Nassau County Police said her disappearance was reported to police on Friday, June 24 at 11 p.m. She is...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

36 Stolen Catalytic Converters Recovered In New Rochelle

Police in Westchester County recovered 36 stolen catalytic converters inside a suitcase and a vehicle after being tipped that the thieves may be in the area. The incident took place in New Rochelle on Tuesday, June 21. Detectives were alerted by the Real-Time Crime Center that a Dodge Challenger suspected...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
299K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy