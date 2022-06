“The American Medical Association (AMA) is deeply disappointed with the U.S. Supreme Court’s harmful and disturbing decision to. strike down a New York State measure regulating concealed carry licenses for handguns as an appropriate and constitutional response by state government officials to the scourge of firearm violence in their local communities. Firearm violence is a public health crisis, and easier access to weapons and fewer restrictions on who can carry them – and where they can be carried – are dangerous steps in the wrong direction. Overturning decades of reasonable firearm regulations will cost more lives.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO