Uvalde Shooting: Robb Elementary School to be demolished

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The school where 21 people died in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas will be demolished, according to the city’s mayor.

Mayor Don McLaughlin announced Tuesday at a council meeting that he spoke with the superintendent of Uvalde’s school district and it was his understanding that Robb Elementary School would be destroyed.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed inside Robb Elementary on May 24.

The mayor’s announcement came several hours after a senior texas official said the law enforcement response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School was “an abject failure” in which a commander put the lives of officers over those of the children.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.