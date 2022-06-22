ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Alex Garcia

 3 days ago

Alex Garcia, 48, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on June 19, 2022 at Mayo...

Hunter Lee Robertson

Funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, June 27 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 26 from 4 to 6 PM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and for one hour prior to service on Monday.
Jeff Laskowske, Albert Lea Trap shooting team Coach

Aaron talks with Jeff, after the team competed in Alexandria on Friday, with one individual advancing to Friday’s State Tournament. Also Jeff, Albert Lea Fire Chief, talks about Brandi Krenz, first female full time fire fighter in Albert Lea.
