Alex Garcia

Funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, June 27 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 26 from 4 to 6 PM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and for one hour prior to service on Monday.
Aaron talks with Jeff, after the team competed in Alexandria on Friday, with one individual advancing to Friday’s State Tournament. Also Jeff, Albert Lea Fire Chief, talks about Brandi Krenz, first female full time fire fighter in Albert Lea.
Albert Lea American Legion 10, Rochester JM 9 in 8innings. Albert Lea with 17 hits, JM with 10, Brennan Bakken’s sacrifice fly in the 8th drove in the walk off game winning run. Dakota Jahnke got the win in relief, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing 2 runs off of 2 hits and striking out 2.
The Clay Target State tournament is being held today June 24th at the Minneapolis Golf Club in Prior Lake. USC is competing as a team, and individuals from the area, Cody Laskowske from Albert Lea, Ross Huper from Alden Conger and Konner Harpestad from USC (competing for the team and as an individual.
