ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassMutual Center readies for a new era (Editorial)

By The Republican Editorials
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The numbers from fiscal 2019 tell the story of what was missed or severely compromised during the COVID-19 pandemic — and what local business and political leaders are anxious to restore. A gross economic impact of $47.1 million. Creation of 555 jobs. A $4.4 million contribution in state...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businesswest.com

Court Square Project Brings the Past into the Present — and Future

Crews working on the $64 million initiative to transform the former Court Square Hotel in downtown Springfield into market-rate housing say the project takes them back in time. Actually, it takes them to several different periods of time — from the property’s days as prominent hotel to more recent days, when it hosted a popular tavern and several other businesses. While doing this time-traveling, these same crews are living in the present and confronting a number of challenges as they usher in the next chapter in this property’s intriguing history.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

AJ Hastings To Close After Over 100 Years In Downtown Amherst

AJ Hastings, the iconic Amherst office and school supplies store at 45 South Pleasant Street in downtown Amherst announced today (7/24) that they will be closing after 108 years in Business. The last day of business will be July 17. The annoucement was made in a posting on Facebook and...
AMHERST, MA
businesswest.com

East Longmeadow Continues Pattern of Growth

Roughly 60 years ago, McGill Hose and Coupling opened on Benton Drive in East Longmeadow. About six months ago, it moved into a new building around the corner on Industrial Drive that is more than double the size of its old location. McGill is a custom fabricator of hoses and...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Springfield, MA
MassLive.com

South Holyoke Homes expects 12 rental units to open in fall

HOLYOKE — The Holyoke Housing Authority expects to welcome tenants to 12 affordable rental units in November, part of the South Holyoke Homes Project across from Carlos Vega Park. The three-phase project over several years entails rental units and homeownership opportunities. Matthew Mainville, the authority’s executive director, said infrastructure...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

25th Annual Women in Criminal Justice Conference

Guests check out vendors' tables at Hampden County Sheriff’s Department's 25th Annual Women in Criminal Justice conference held at Sheraton Springfield on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Hoang ‘Leon’ Nguyen / The Republican)Get Photo. 3 / 13. 25th Women in Criminal Justice Conference. Chairwoman Jacqueline Moore, of Hampden...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massmutual Center#A New Era#Convention Center#The Civic Center Garage#The Massmutual Center#Mgm Springfield
chicopeema.gov

1st Annual Chicopee Patriotic Parade

The City of Chicopee and the Department of Veterans Services invite you to join us at our first ever Annual Patriotic Parade followed by the City of Chicopee's annual firework display. The deadline to participate in the Patriotic Parade is Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Please return or fill-out the available forms to participate.
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
MassLive.com

MassDOT, Westfield need to be open about progress of rail trail work (Letters)

The Friends of Columbia Greenway Rail Trail are calling on the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and our colleagues at the city of Westfield to provide a more specific timeline to communicate to the people of Westfield about when work will begin on the Elm Street Bridge and other work required to complete the Central Section of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail. As we understand it, New England Infrastructure (NEI) has sought a continued extension from MassDOT, which has been approved with a revised completion date of April 2023. There have been continued modifications in NEI’s completion plans that have delayed accessing the rail trail through the downtown neighborhoods of Westfield, thereby limiting visitors’ and residents’ opportunity to enjoy this resource and exact a positive impact on businesses and civic opportunities.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Amherst building committee to visit other schools districts

AMHERST – The town’s elementary school building committee plans to visit three other school campuses in the state in the coming weeks to glean information that can assist their work. Town Manager Paul Bockelman, a member of the committee, said he would arrange a large enough van for...
businesswest.com

Merger of Coldwell Banker, Goggins, Creates New Dynamic in the Market

Pat Goggins and Brian Megliola say the talks concerning an acquisition and merger of their companies began more than a year ago. They started — and then continued to a successful conclusion — because of similar philosophies and the shared belief that a union made sense on many different levels. The new company, with two divisions based in Northampton, will emerge and “be right at the top of the agencies in this area,” said Goggins.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
76K+
Followers
56K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy