MassMutual Center readies for a new era (Editorial)

The Friends of Columbia Greenway Rail Trail are calling on the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and our colleagues at the city of Westfield to provide a more specific timeline to communicate to the people of Westfield about when work will begin on the Elm Street Bridge and other work required to complete the Central Section of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail. As we understand it, New England Infrastructure (NEI) has sought a continued extension from MassDOT, which has been approved with a revised completion date of April 2023. There have been continued modifications in NEI’s completion plans that have delayed accessing the rail trail through the downtown neighborhoods of Westfield, thereby limiting visitors’ and residents’ opportunity to enjoy this resource and exact a positive impact on businesses and civic opportunities.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO