Son in custody after stabbing parents in the head in Brooklyn home: NYPD
GEORGETOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A son was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents after an argument in their Brooklyn home Tuesday night, police said.
The 52-year-old father and the 65-year-old mother were both stabbed in the head inside 7314 Bergen Cove Road in Georgetown at approximately 10:10 p.m., officials said. The victims suffered multiple lacerations and were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said an NYPD spokesman.
The son, who got upset during the argument, was taken to the hospital for a psych evaluation, according to the NYPD spokesman. His identity hasn’t been released and charges have not yet been filed, police said.
