ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Son in custody after stabbing parents in the head in Brooklyn home: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q56aR_0gILUKLq00

GEORGETOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A son was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents after an argument in their Brooklyn home Tuesday night, police said.

The 52-year-old father and the 65-year-old mother were both stabbed in the head inside 7314 Bergen Cove Road in Georgetown at approximately 10:10 p.m., officials said. The victims suffered multiple lacerations and were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said an NYPD spokesman.

The son, who got upset during the argument, was taken to the hospital for a psych evaluation, according to the NYPD spokesman. His identity hasn’t been released and charges have not yet been filed, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 8

Dr Van Nostrand
3d ago

no one should be able to walk into a store and buy any type of knives without a background check , how many senseless acts of violence have to be committed by knives before we can take them away from the public, there is no need in today's society for anyone to own any type of knife anymore, contact your government officials and demand that they take all knives away ,that's the only way to get knives to stop hurting and killing innocent people

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

3 found dead inside Queens home: NYPD

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – Three people were found dead inside a home in Queens Friday, NYPD officials said. Officers responded to the home in South Jamaica on 155th Street at 2:16 p.m. and found a 22-year-old woman on a bed with signs of trauma on her body, police said. Officers searched the home and found […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, dies after being shot in Brooklyn, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage boy died after he was found with a gunshot wound in Brooklyn overnight, police said on Saturday. Officers found the 16-year-old victim unresponsive, unconscious and with a gunshot wound on his torso along Sutter Avenue near Osbourne Street at around 3:15 a.m., authorities said. He was taken by EMS […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Georgetown, NY
NBC New York

3 Found Dead, Including Woman Bound on Bed, Inside Queens Home: Police

Three people were found dead, including a woman who had her hands bound on a bed, inside a Queens home Friday afternoon, according to police. A 22-year-old victim was found unconscious and unresponsive on the bed in a second-floor bedroom on 155th Street in South Jamaica just after 2 p.m., police said. She had two puncture wounds to her chest as her hands were bound together, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

NYPD officer hurt in Brooklyn shooting, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An NYPD detective was injured in a shooting Thursday at about 4:30 p.m., police said. During a press conference at the scene at Saratoga and Pitkin avenues, officials said the detective and another officer were patrolling in a marked NYPD vehicle when shots rang out. NYPD Assistant Chief Joe Kenny said […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Two NYPD cops hurt when fleeing Brooklyn driver side-swipes them

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers were injured when a motorist they’d stopped in Brooklyn allegedly drove toward and side-swiped them, authorities said Friday. The incident began when the cops conducted a car stop at Empire Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday, officials said. As the officers approached the stopped […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman in motorized scooter killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in a motorized scooter was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in Brooklyn, authorities said. The 43-year-old victim was riding her motorized scooter at Lexington and Throop avenues around 2:15 a.m. when she was hit by a black Hyundai sedan, according to police, who said that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Two female teens stabbed in Bronx park assault: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two female teens were jumped and stabbed by a large group of fellow youths early Friday in Soundview Park, authorities said. The victims, 18 and 15, were approached by another group of nine or 10 teens near the park entrance at Metcalf and Seward avenues around 3:10 a.m., according to […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Child hit by ice cream truck in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A child was hospitalized after being hit by an ice cream truck in Brooklyn Friday evening, police said. An 11-year-old was riding a bicycle in East New York on Hendrix Street around 6:45 p.m. when they were hit by the truck, NYPD officials said. The child was hospitalized in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

80-Year-Old Driver Attacked By Group of Dirt Bikers in Brooklyn: Police

An 80-year-old man was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Brooklyn, after one of the bikers struck his vehicle while riding, police said. The man got out of his car after the biker hit his car on Cypress Avenue in Bushwick after 7 p.m. on June 18 , according to police. The victim pulled over to the side of the road to exchange insurance information, when the group approached him.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman, 56, stabbed dead in Bronx apartment, cops say

A 56-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment early Friday, police said. A man seen on video entering and later leaving the Olmstead Ave. building –– part of the Castle Hill Houses — is being sought for questioning. Officers responding to a 3:37 a.m. 911 call found the victim, stabbed in the groin. Medics rushed her to Jacobi Medical Center but she could not be saved. No ...
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: Woman fatally stabbed inside Castle Hill Houses apartment

Police say officers responded to a 911 call of a woman who was fatally stabbed inside of 530 Olmstead Ave. at the Castle Hill Houses early Friday. A 56-year-old woman with a stab wound to the lower torso was found at the scene. It's unclear if the apartment she was found in was her apartment, but police say the victim was a resident of Castle Hill Houses. According to authorities, the victim had a drug and stolen property arrest history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy