Fifty years ago, Congress enacted Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. “What is Title IX?” Some equate it with athletics and bringing a balance of female participation in college sports. Others recognize Title IX in protecting against harassment. And while Title IX does all of that, there is so much more behind the spirit and rule of this law that changed the face of so much in higher education across the nation, including at Clemson University.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO